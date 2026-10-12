Texas A&M Can No Longer Ignore the Reality of Its Season

Texas A&M fans have spent the better part of the last month doing what every fan base does when a season starts veering off course: searching for an explanation that makes everything feel temporary. Maybe Marcel Reed is just in a slump. Maybe the offensive line will settle down. Maybe the play-calling — yes, even the terrible play-calling — gets cleaned up and suddenly things start humming again.

Eventually, though, you run out of maybes.

The loss to Missouri felt like that moment. Not because losing to a ranked SEC team on the road is some unforgivable act, but because Texas A&M once again looked like a program waiting for somebody to hit the reset button and load the save file from 2025. Unfortunately, there is no Xbox controller hidden in Mike Elko’s desk.

Texas A&M Has to Deal With What’s Actually There

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies didn’t score a touchdown against Missouri. Reed looked completely lost at times, while everything else appeared to also be wandering through the wilderness. There were stretches where making a first down felt like a successful expedition up Mount Everest during a blizzard.

There have been enough performances like this now that calling them aberrations feels incredibly silly. Arizona State raised some eyebrows, though the Aggies won, and that slid a lot of the issues under the rug. Kentucky made everyone insanely uncomfortable, which made the LSU defeat even more deafening. Finally, Missouri walked over to the fire panel and smashed the glass.

Texas A&M fans are disappointed because they were given plenty of reasons to expect a lot more. An 11-1 regular season in Year 2 under Elko changed what people thought was possible in College Station, and that wasn’t some delusion cooked up on a message board at 2 a.m. The Aggies actually did it. They actually made the playoff, and the logical assumption was that Year 3 would build from there rather than send everybody back to the instruction manual.

Some fans will still want to believe the “real” Texas A&M is waiting somewhere around the corner. There’s always the off chance that the Aggies become something different, however unlikely that proposition is. Sports fans are world-class practitioners of bargaining, after all, right up there with George Costanza trying to preserve a doomed relationship.

At some point, the bargaining has to end.

You Are What You Keep Putting on the Field

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker TJ Smith (30) reacts on the bench against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M is 3-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play. That record is not a computer glitch. It is the product of six games in which the Aggies have repeatedly shown the same flaws and then failed to correct enough of them before the next Saturday arrives.

That is the biggest concern after Missouri. It’s not simply that Reed has regressed or that the offense, and the team as a whole, is bad. It’s that Texas A&M failed to reach the expectations — lofty as they were — that it set for itself and then communicated to the supporters of the school.

This is the 2026 team.

For better or worse, it’s time to start treating it that way.

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