3 Overreactions After Texas A&M's Loss to Missouri

After Week 6, some overreactions followed Texas A&M’s sloppy 27-6 loss to Missouri.

Nothing went according to plan. There was no execution — hardly any productive drives. Limited points added to the scoreboard. More questions loom about what is next.

Even in a roller coaster season of ups and downs, the Aggies have kept competing and not giving up on each other. Three wins and three losses isn’t the formula for reaching a championship game, and it's likely not the recipe for the College Football Playoff.

With lots of noise surrounding the program after the loss to Missouri, a ton of critics graded some aspects of the game a bit harshly, and these were three of those overreactions.

Texas A&M Doesn’t Have A Kicker

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies kicker David Olano (24) scores a field goal against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without a doubt, the Fightin’ Farmers have found their kicker. The Illinois transfer has been one of the team’s MVPs through six weeks of action. Not something that the 12th Man might have thought going into the 2026-27 campaign, but it is true, to say the least.

Naperville, Illinois native David Olano has been outstanding for the Aggies. Look at the statistics. He has booted every kick through the uprights, 8-of-8. Adding to his greatness, he is 100 percent on extra point attempts. Not one has been unsuccessful. A perfect 19-of-19 is Olano. Fans can breathe a little knowing they can trust the kicking game.

Aggies Can’t Play Defense

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball as TTexas A&M Aggies safety Tawfiq Byard (4) attempts the tackle during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill did a decent job keeping his defense intact, something that hasn’t always been the case in several outings up to this point. The Tigers had only 10 points at halftime and saw a much better afternoon from the secondary, arguably one of the team's most vulnerable parts.

Quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 147 yards on 14 completions in 28 attempts. His one touchdown showed that coverage needs to be improved in spots and that the damage can be limited.

Holding wide receiver Cayden Lee to seven receptions for 94 yards is something this defense should be proud of. Other No. 1 wide receivers have torn this secondary apart. Beside him, no other wide receiver had more than 20 yards, something people aren't talking about enough.

Another area where the A&M defense stood its ground was holding Missouri to only 6-for-16 on third-down conversions. Something the coaching staff or players saw had to be working, because the offense struggled to move the sticks. A turnover even fell into the hands of linebacker Daymion Sanford. That was a major offseason talking point the defense wanted to address, and it was a positive takeaway from the first half.

The WR Room is Lacking

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) can’t make the catch against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This wide receiver room has so much talent, and it didn’t show up this past Saturday. That doesn’t mean the room’s stock is dropping drastically. Simply not the case. With 19 catches for 187 yards, a 32-yarder, and 66 yards from yards after the catch, that shows the variety of weapons that could create separation despite the challenges of moving the football.

Eleven receivers caught passes and did what they could to help the passing game. Yes, some moments hurt the offense, but the pass catchers are way better than the stat sheet shows.

Two of the leading receivers on this roster had two or fewer receptions. Mario Craver wasn't fully healthy but still gave his team a better chance with his availability, while Isaiah Horton also did his best to get open downfield. Add to the mix Ashton Bethel-Roman, who once again connected with quarterback Marcel Reed after being held to one catch in the first two games.

Just because one star didn’t stand out as the game-changer doesn’t mean this group is overrated or lacks an identity. There’s still confidence, belief, and trust that this adversity can rejuvenate a team in a slump.

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