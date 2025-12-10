Texas A&M Edge Rusher Named SEC Defensive Player of the Year

With its College Football Playoff debut just over the horizon, Texas A&M football had one of its own represent Aggieland defensively in the Southeastern Conference Football 2025 Awards, with none other than defensive end Cashius Howell taking home SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Once a Bowling Green Eagle, Howell has made a splash impact in his two years with the Aggies, though no season in his career has compared to what is likely his last year in college football. After racking up 4.5 sacks in 2024, the veteran pass rusher has gotten to the quarterback 11.5 times this year, leading the SEC.

There's still some unfinished business for the Aggies as a whole, but pairing this honor with his selection to the First Team All-SEC unit, Howell's draft stock is due to skyrocket.

All-Conference Crusader

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A commanding presence on the defensive line, Howell has used his blend of size and athleticism to take down opposing quarterbacks with extreme prejudice. Three of those sacks were on consecutive plays against Utah State on Sep. 6, the first time such a feat was accomplished in over a decade.

Despite A&M legends such as defensive linemen Myles Garrett and Nnamdi Madubuike coming through College Station in the Aggies' time in the SEC, Howell is the very first Maroon and White player to ever earn the prestigious honor.

Howell's 11.5 sacks are also the most by an A&M player in a single season since Landis Durham's 10.5 effort back in 2017. Luckily for Howell and his 10 closest friends, there are possibly four more games for him to increase that number.

Sacks are hard to come by in such a dominant conference, but Howell has found a way to grab them seemingly with relative ease. He has three multi-sack games, while also picking up at least one in a streak that lasted six games.

Competition will continue to grow stiffer should the Aggies continue their run through the College Football Playoff, and they will need the SEC's top defender to help carry them through the gauntlet that awaits.

Should Howell pick up one more sack, he will tie Myles Garrett's 12.5 sack mark that was set back in 2015, which is the most by any Aggie in the modern era of Kyle Field history. Garrett ended up being the first overall pick two years later, so keep a close out for Howell's name come 2025 Draft Day.