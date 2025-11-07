Texas A&M Chasing SEC History Against Missouri
Where most teams see a drop-off in their offensive production on the road, for Texas A&M football, the distance from home seems to bring out the best in its offensive playmakers. Dating back to last season, the Aggies have scored 40-plus in four straight true road games, which is good, tied for the longest streak in school and Southeastern Conference history.
Being the stand-alone record-holder will be no easy task, as the Missouri Tigers pose a difficult challenge in the Maroon and White's quest for regular-season perfection. A new face will represent them on the field of battle, with quarterback Matt Zollers tasked to defend their home turf.
Nevertheless, the Aggies have themselves the playmakers necessary to spoil the Tigers' blackout game and return from a long hiatus from Kyle Field unblemished. Still, in the SEC, there's no such thing as a pushover opponent, no matter who is under center.
A Winning Recipe
There are many similarities between the start of this season and that of 2024, namely, a commanding start to the conference stretch. The Aggies have been tearing through their opponents' defense with ease, summed up perfectly in their second-half plundering of LSU two weekends ago.
A stark difference, however, is in the firepower the Maroon and White possess. A season ago, the Aggies had limited big-play caliber wide receivers available in their pass-catching unit, but now, there's no doubt that they have among the best in the SEC.
Wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion have revitalized the way A&M's offense operates with quarterback Marcel Reed, as the duo is not limited to just hauling in passes. Both pose threats running the ball, while Concepcion has become one of the most dangerous punt returners in the conference, as he has brought two kicks home into the end zone.
With wide receivers Terry Bussey and Ashton Bethel-Roman in the mix as well, the Aggie pass-catchers have the ability to serve up a four-course meal of knockout punches in taking the top off the defense.
Now, as far as the rushing attack, A&M has the lucky position of having one of the deepest and most talented groups in the entire country. With running back Le'Veon Moss out for another game, the Aggies will look to not skip a beat again on the road.
Ground-and-pound running back Rueben Owens II has taken over the RB1 role with ease, while young rookie running back Jamarion Morrow has been a threat in both facets of the game. Then, combining a solid tight end to complete the recipe, there's a solid offensive effort in the oven for head coach Mike Elko and Co.