What The Stats Say About Texas A&M vs. Missouri
The Texas A&M Aggies look to remain perfect on the season and move to 9-0 as they travel to Columbus to take on the Missouri Tigers in one of college football's few top-25 matchups in week 11.
Tasked with facing a backup quarterback who will bring a new look to the Tigers' offense, and one of the most formidable defenses in the SEC, the Aggies will have their hands full on both sides of the ball as they try to establish a rhythm and continue their string of dominance against conference opponents.
So what are the numbers to know in the matchup, and what do they tell fans about the upcoming top-25 contest between the Aggies and Tigers?
Find A Way In The Endzone
The Tigers have the best defense in the SEC in terms of yards allowed to their opponents per game, giving up 245.75 yards to their opponents. That number is 19 more than the next closest SEC team, and while they are exceptional at limiting offensive outbursts from their opponents, they are equally as great at keeping them out of the endzone as well.
They are second in the conference in touchdowns allowed on the season with 15, behind only the Oklahoma Sooners, who have allowed just 11 on the year. While they play fantastic defense across every level of the field, where they really shine is in the red zone, allowing opponents to score on only 78.95 percent of drives within the 20-yard line. That number places them 31st in the country and makes them a tough team to defeat if the Aggies don't capitalize on scoring chances.
For Marcel Reed and his offensive cast around him, though, red zone scoring is their strength on offense. When they are within their opponents' 20-yard line, they score at an absurd rate of 93.75 percent, which is the 12th highest percentage in all of FBS. Pair that with being the seventh-highest team in points per game at 37.8, and they have met their match in the contest with the Tigers.
With the struggles expected for the Tigers' offense that will be without their starting quarterback and a running back that ranked top-five in yards per game, they will look to control the time of possession. The Aggies, which rank 18th in time of possession, controlling the football 53.65 percent of the time, will need to make every possession count against one of the stingiest defenses in the country.
The Aggies will travel to take on the Tigers on Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT