Texas A&M Wide Receiver Makes Bold Prediction for 2025 Season
It’s officially football season in College Station.
The Texas A&M Aggies hosted their first practice of fall camp on Wednesday. For the next couple of weeks, A&M football players and coaches will eat, sleep and dream football as they go through a grueling gauntlet of practices and meetings to prepare for the upcoming season. Part of their sun-up to sun-down routine includes media availability, meaning new A&M players are being exposed to the fans for the first time since joining the team.
In one of his first appearances in front of the media since joining the Aggies, wide receiver KC Concepcion shared a bold prediction for the team.
Concepcion’s Prediction for the Aggies
Last season, the Aggies manufactured one of the best running games in the SEC. Running back Le’Veon Moss rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries and was the main contributor for A&M’s 2,541 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground behind an offensive line that is shaping up to be one of the best in the nation. The Aggies are returning their entire rushing unit, putting them in a great spot for 2025, something Concepcion says will help the Fightin’ Farmers reach a lofty goal.
“I project for us to be the best offense in the SEC, honestly,” Concepcion said after practice on Wednesday. “We got everybody back… We’ve got the offensive line coming back, we’ve got Marcel [Reed] going into year two, we’ve got all of the running backs coming back then brought in a whole bunch of new, explosive receivers and all of us can do something with the ball in our hands.”
Last year, the Aggies had Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, and Moose Muhammad II as their primary receivers. Quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions and completed 61.3 percent of his passes, and received criticism for his ability to throw the ball. Coach Mike Elko and his staff went out and got Concepcion and Mario Craver to aid Reed in his second season as the starter. On top of their portal additions, Terry Bussey was designated as a full-time wide receiver, and Ashton Bethel-Roman is expected to make an impact.
Based on the run game alone, the Maroon and White have a very solid chance to live up to Concepcion’s prediction. Adding in the revamped passing game, the prediction could definitely become a reality.