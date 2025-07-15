Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Had Interesting Statement About Texas A&M
The relationship between the Texas A&M Aggies football team and Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has made for some entertaining news over the recent years.
The playful jabs and comments between Kiffin and then-Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher back in 2022, especially with Kiffin saying Fisher would need a "clown suit" for Halloween after a Rebel win at Kyle Field that season, which made Kiffin a known villain amongst the 12th Man.
And as entertaining as the rivalry was off-field, it was equally as thriving on-field as well, with all three games with Kiffin at the helm resulting in Ole Miss victories in close contests.
"That Was A Good Series For Us."
And despite the differences, it seems that the head coach is longing for the Aggies to return on the Rebels' schedule.
During the SEC Media Days in Atlanta, the head coach was asked if he missed playing the Maroon and White, and his answer might come as a shock to some.
"Yeah, I do," Kiffin responded. "That was a good series for us."
Though some comments may tell otherwise, respect for the College Station program has also been evident from the former USC head coach, praising the team's defense and "NFL-level" talent.
Kiffin did, however, find himself back in Aggie news after claiming the SEC was playing favorites in assigning night games, after Mike Elko and Texas A&M, as well as the LSU Tigers, received two straight night games in November, and Kiffin's Rebels had only gotten two all season.
"So, who went at night? LSU gets to play at night again, I guess? Shocker," Kiffin said.
Coach Elko had a humorous response to the claim, throwing another jab later on his radio show.
"Another night game at Kyle Field," Elko said. "We appreciate those. Apparently, that's all we play anymore. We get them and Lane wants more so that's okay. Him and I, we can swap next year or something."
Playful or legitimate, Kiffin has turned the Ole Miss football team into one of the best in the SEC in recent years with a 44-18 (25-16 SEC) record since taking over the Rebels after the 2019 season.
The Rebels finished as the AP No. 11 team last year in Kiffin's fifth year, but narrowly missed the College Football Playoff, recording a 10-3 record with a 5-3 record against conference opponents and scoring a massive 52-20 win in the Gator Bowl over the Duke Blue Devils.