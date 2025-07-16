Arch Manning Praises Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed: 'A Really Good Guy'
There are not many sports that have rivalries as intense as the ones that go down in college football.
From "The Game" between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines, to the "Iron Bowl" between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, there's something for every fan of every school to look forward to in terms of yearly competition.
In the Lone Star State, though, football is just simply on a higher level, with the biggest rivalry being between the state's two most notable schools, The University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University.
"It's Hard Not To Like Him"
However, if you were judging the rivalry based off of Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning's comments on A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, you wouldn't believe that the rivalry is as intense and deep-rooted as it actually is.
During the Longhorns' time slot at the SEC Media Days in Atlanta Tuesday afternoon, Manning was asked about his relationship with his presumed collegiate rival, and his response was one of respect and companionship.
"Yeah, I've gotten to spend some time with Marcel," Manning said. "He's a really good guy. It's really hard not to like him, even with the rivalry. He's always smiling and cracking jokes, and he's a really good player too, so, that's gonna be a fun one."
Of course, the two have already partially squared off against each other in their times at their respective schools, as Manning got a couple of snaps while still playing as backup to Quinn Ewers when the Longhorns visited Kyle Field for the first time in over a decade, even rushing for the first Texas touchdown in a game that saw Reed and the rest of the Aggie offense struggle without a single offensive touchdown as the Longhorns emerged victorious, 17-7.
The script will now be flipped in the 2025 season, with both quarterbacks about to endure a full season of starting for their teams and this time, the Aggies will make the trip west to Austin to combat their in-state adversaries at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the first time the two teams will meet in the state capital since 2010, where the Maroon and White would take a 24-17 triumph last time out.
Some might question whether the two quarterbacks are ready for their roles, with Reed clearly struggling in big moments in the 2024 season and the criticisms towards the young Manning stacking up by the day, but at the end of the day, they are who head coaches Mike Elko and Steve Sarkisian, respectively, have put their faith in to guide their teams, and if that's what two great football minds believe, then who is to question their decision?
And the personal respect between the two signal callers should make for an entertaining Lone Star Showdown in the seasons to come.