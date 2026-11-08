The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M’s Loss to South Carolina

The road continues to be a terrible place for Texas A&M.

The Aggies arrived in Columbia hoping a bye week had helped solve some of the problems that have plagued them throughout the season. Instead, Saturday’s 17-9 loss to No. 21 South Carolina provided another painful reminder that things haven’t gotten much better and probably aren’t going to be pleasant, at least for the remainder of the season.

Texas A&M is now 4-5 and winless away from home. It’s been a miserable season, to say the least.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from another frustrating game for Mike Elko’s Aggies.

The Good: The Defense

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Give the defense some credit. Actually, give it quite a bit.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers dealt with a lower-body injury that limited his ability to make plays with his legs for most of the day, which certainly helped Texas A&M’s cause. But the Aggies still deserve credit for keeping a dangerous Gamecocks offense in check.

South Carolina managed just 10 points through the first 58 minutes, with Texas A&M’s defense repeatedly giving its offense chances to take control. Sellers eventually broke loose for a 41-yard touchdown with 1:19 remaining, but by then, the defense had expended nearly all its energy trying to give the offense enough time to get the team over the hump.

That help never really arrived.

The Bad: Whatever That Offense Was

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) carries the ball during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies’ offensive performance was, for lack of a better word, pathetic.

Texas A&M somehow finished with 457 yards of offense and just nine points to show for it. That’s quite a trick, although probably not one Holmon Wiggins wants to add to his coaching résumé.

The Aggies managed three field goals, failing to reach the end zone for the third time this season. Putting points on the scoreboard shouldn’t look as complicated as Texas A&M manages to make it look every single week.

Perhaps nothing captured the misery better than the final few minutes. Given a golden opportunity to reclaim the lead, the Aggies picked up one first down before Marcel Reed took a disastrous 14-yard sack on fourth down. Sellers scored on South Carolina’s next snap, putting the Aggies further behind the eight ball. A&M’s final possession wound up producing nothing, as well.

Just another no-good, very bad day at the office for Reed and company.

The Ugly: A Collection of Completely Avoidable Mistakes

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies kicker David Olano (24) kicks a field goal against the South Carolina Gamecocks to end the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were five dropped passes, a missed 30-yard field goal and a failed fake field goal on the opening possession. That last one came after Rueben Owens II ripped off a 40-yard run, only for Texas A&M to hand possession back to the home side without scoring.

Then there was the third-quarter adventure near the goal line. The Aggies reached South Carolina’s 7-yard line, committed consecutive false starts and eventually missed that aforementioned field goal.

In a game decided by eight points, those missed chances were expensive.

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