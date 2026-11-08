Texas A&M’s Familiar Explanations Are Getting Harder to Stomach

Mike Elko could probably replay one of his old postgame press conferences, change a few names and dates, and save everybody some time.

Another loss. Another discussion about missed opportunities, poor execution and all the things Texas A&M was supposed to do but didn’t. Elko answers the questions, explains what went wrong and promises to keep working. Then we do it all again the next week.

Saturday’s 17-9 loss to South Carolina was no exception. Texas A&M gained 457 yards yet failed to score a touchdown, leaving Elko to explain how his offense had produced those numbers with so little to show for it.

If this all sounds familiar, well, you’ve been paying attention.

The Same Answers on a Different Saturday

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elko pointed to the red-zone struggles, penalties and missed chances after the game. He wasn’t wrong about any of them. The Aggies reached the South Carolina 7-yard line in the third quarter before consecutive false starts helped turn a potential touchdown into a missed field goal. Their opening drive ended on a failed fake field goal, and another late opportunity disappeared when Marcel Reed took a 14-yard sack on fourth down.

The explanations are accurate. They’re also getting old.

At some point, listening to the same postgame diagnosis begins to resemble sitting through a conversation with Charlie Brown’s teacher. There are words coming out of somebody’s mouth, but after nine games, all anybody hears is the same muffled noise. Execution. Finishing. Improvement. Rinse and repeat next Saturday.

Elko even acknowledged the absurdity of the conversation.

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“We’re not a program that’s looking for improvements,” he said. “We’re a program that’s looking for wins.”

Well, good. Because there’s precious little evidence of the latter.

A Contract That Comes With Expectations

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko disputes a call against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M was playing in the College Football Playoff last season. In November 2025, the school rewarded Elko with a six-year contract extension worth approximately $69 million. Now the Aggies are 4-5 and are in a desperate search for a spot in a bowl game.

Yikes.

Nobody is suggesting Elko should pretend the team played well when it didn’t. His answers make sense, and he has acknowledged that the results aren’t acceptable. But there comes a point when being able to explain a problem stops meaning much. Everybody knows what the problems are. They’ve watched them unfold for months.

The frustrating part is that Texas A&M keeps finding new ways to arrive at an old conclusion. Some weeks the offense can’t move the ball. Other weeks it moves the ball all day and forgets to score. The defense does its job, the offense lets it down, and the Aggies walk away empty-handed.

Another press conference will come next week. There will be more questions about execution and another chance to talk about improvements.

A win would be a refreshing change of pace.

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