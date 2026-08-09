Texas A&M Fall Camp, August 8: Notes, Takeaways, Highlights

Kickoff for the 2026 college football season sits just under a month away now, which means fall camps across the nation are in full swing as the offseason reaches its home stretch.

Mike Elko begins his third season as the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, looking to get his team into the College Football Playoff for the second straight season as he enjoys a team full of young, rising talent such as running back KJ Edwards and even wide receiver TK Norman, the latter of whom saw limited snaps in a stacked receiving corps in the 2025 season.

However, throughout the course of Saturday afternoon's practice, it was one veteran in particular that caught the eyes of many, while a few of the younger personnel still made some plays that got some looks as well.

"Terry"fic Traps

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs with the football during the second half against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest eye-opening performance throughout the course of the morning-afternoon was easily wide receiver Terry Bussey, who many had written off in terms of the receiving corps after Isaiah Horton made his way to College Station, thinking Bussey could maintain his force in the return game.

But the Timpson, TX native made sure that he was still in the running for a starting receiver spot Saturday, making a spectacular one-handed grab in coverage as he flew across the middle of the field, much to the delight of his coaches and fellow teammates.

Bussey was also seen taking reps out of the backfield on some wheel routes, so if you see Bussey in a role similar to what Deebo Samuel gave the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, don't be surprised.

Second Time's a Charm?

The practice started with some field goal formations, and true freshman Asher Murray got his reps in with a game-simulated situation.

His first attempt, which lifted off from 40 yards, sailed wide left as the Shreveport native shrugged it off.

His second try, from 55 yards? Split the uprights with ease.

Here Comes the Boom

Another true freshman who made an impact, literally and figuratively, on Saturday was defensive back Vic Singleton.

As tight end Richie Anderson was looking to rack up the yards after catch, Singleton put a stop to that quickly, lighting up Anderson with a hit so vicious that it would have made Ray Lewis blush, as teammates and coaches reacted with whoops and hollers as the sound of the impact echoed throughout the practice fields.

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