Texas A&M DB Seriously Impressing Mike Elko
The Texas A&M defense in 2024 was elite in some areas, and definitely of lower average in others, especially when you see how the team declined in the latter half of the season.
One reason that could explain the lower-level performances could be Texas A&M cornerback Dezz Ricks, who was put into the Aggie defense on somewhat short notice after Tyreek Chappell went down for the year with an injury and Jayvon Thomas was sidelined on and off throughout the year as well.
Ricks performed well during much of his time on the field, but did fall victim to some big-yardage pass plays that put the Maroon and White in desperate situations.
But according to Mike Elko, a better Ricks is expected to take the field for the Aggies in the 2025 season.
Elko Previewed a "Hungry" Ricks For the 2025 Season
During his media availability Monday, Coach Elko talked about the situation that Ricks was in during the 2024 season, and how the 2025 season should be much more suitable with the number of reps that Ricks is expected to have.
"Dezz got put in a situation last year as a young kid where, you know, we weren't as deep as we wanted to be," the head coach said. "Jayvon Thomas was dealing with nagging injuries all year and I don't know that he ever quite played to the level that he wanted to or we hoped that he could. I think that put a lot of stress on Dezz and so there were times in the beginning, middle of the year where he was playing at a really, really high level. I don't know that he was quite ready for the amount of snaps that he had to play last year, and I think his body and his mental focus started breaking down."
"It's just been good to see him take the next step, you know, and I think he's very hungry to prove that he's a better player than maybe he put on tape the last few games. Obviously, we know he is and we believe that he is, so it will be good for him to kind of go out with a fresh slate this year and show everyone what he's really capable of."
Even Ricks himself said last week that he believes he is capable of anything on the gridiron.
"Last year, I think I was playing a lot on physical ability," Ricks said. "I think it's never been my ability to cover. I think I can cover any guy in the country. I know I can actually."
In the 2024 season, Ricks totaled 20 tackles and an interception in the Southwest Classic against Arkansas.
Ricks and the Aggies will look to take advantage of the fresh slate starting this Saturday when they open up the 2025 season against the UTSA Roadrunners.