Texas A&M Early Contender for 2027 Four-Star OT
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has shown that he can recruit, and well, too.
The Aggies have built the No. 3 overall recruiting class among 2026 graduates, and are in contention for the No. 1 overall spot and five-star edge Tank Jones. Elko and company will undoubtedly hope to carry that momentum over into the 2027 recruiting class, and it seems like they might.
Texas A&M has been named an early contender for 2027 four-star offensive tackle Cooper Hackett, On3's Steve Wiltfong reported. Hackett was named the No. 12 player in the nation in the initial 2027 Rivals300 rankings.
A Look at Texas A&M’s Potential 2027 Class
Hackett is the No. 1 player in Oklahoma and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class. On top of Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Texas Tech have been named among his top contenders.
”Very tall, long-armed, big-framed offensive tackle prospect who's quite lean and will need significant mass added in the coming years,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote. “Early indications suggest the potential for an elite offensive tackle who projects to the high-major level with long-term pro upside.”
Another 2027 standout that is high on the Aggies is projected running back Myson Johnson-Cook from DeSoto High School. Johnson-Cook is the No. 3 athlete in the class and has blazing speed he has displayed on the track. As a sophomore, he recorded over 900 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging an impressive 10.4 yards per carry.
"Right now, they are at the tip top," Johnson-Cook said about the Aggies.
On top of being high on Johnson-Cook and Hackett, Texas A&M is a finalist for the No. 2 quarterback in the 2027 class. Jayce Johnson is set to announce his commitment this August, naming Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida State, and South Carolina among the Aggies as his final five options.
"Excelled at the Elite 11 Tampa Regional,” 247Sports' Cooper Petagna wrote. “Still needs some technical and athletic development, but one of the most physically talented QB prospects in the class at this early stage."
The Aggies have also been targeting No. 1 player in the ESPN 300 rankings Kennedy Brown out of Kingwood High School. Brown’s imposing 6-5, 280-pound frame will serve as an elite addition to any school he goes to. Since securing an offer from Texas A&M, he has come on two unofficial visits to Aggieland, giving the Texas A&M faithful the hope of landing him.
Overall, the Aggies seem to be in good shape heading into the 2027 recruiting cycle.