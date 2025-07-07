Texas A&M Named Finalist for No. 2 Quarterback in 2027 Class
Even with the 2026 recruiting cycle still just under six months until early signing day, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 class is moving his recruitment closer to a decision. Valdosta, Georgia, native Jayce Johnson announced his top-five schools list Tuesday.
As first reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, the Texas A&M Aggies are one of the five programs that Johnson is considering. He also named Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida State, and South Carolina as finalists in his recruitment.
Johnson also announced that he will commit on August 3rd, just ahead of the start of his high school season.
Texas A&M Named Finalist for 2027 Quarterback
The Lowndes High School product is already considered one of the best quarterbacks in the 2027 class. Per the 247Sports composite rankings, he is the No. 2 signal-caller, No. 4 player from the Peach State, and the nation's No. 32 overall prospect.
His scouting report from 247Sports' Cooper Petagna highlights out Johnson's 6-foot-3 and 210-pound frame as reasons for immense optimism for the future.
"Imposing frame for a prospect who is still 15 years of age. Physically advanced for his age and will more than likely play north of 225-230 pounds at the next level, ..." Petagna writes. "Excelled at the Elite 11 Tampa Regional. Still needs some technical and athletic development, but one of the most physically talented QB prospects in the class at this early stage."
Even with it still being very early for the class of 2027, the Aggies already have a commit. Four-star tight end George Lamons Jr., is the lone pledge thus far for Texas A&M, which has them ranked as the No. 16 class according to 247Sports.
If Johnson does indeed decide to commit to the Aggies, he would not only become the second pledge in the 2027 class. But he'd be the second straight four-star quarterback to commit to head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies.
Helaman Casuga is the lone quarterback committed to Texas A&M in the 2026 class. The four-star prospect by way of Draper, Utah, ranks as the No. 18 quarterback in the 2026 class. He recently had his chance to showcase his skills at the Elite 11 Final out in Los Angeles.
While Casuga did not ultimately end up winning the Elite 11 MVP, he may not be the last Aggies quarterback to compete in it. With his current status as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2027, Johnson could be the next Aggie signal-caller to compete in the Elite 11 if he does indeed commit to Texas A&M.