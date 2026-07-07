Texas A&M's Entire 2026 Season May Depend on One Position Group

If the Texas A&M Aggies hope to make it back to the College Football Playoff, there is one position group that could make or break their chances.

Sure, many would say quarterback, as it is indeed one of the most important spots in the sport. However, after seeing Marcel Reed lead the Aggies to their first playoff appearance in program history, the offensive line stands out as the group that the upcoming season will depend on.

Why the offensive line

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) snaps the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is cliché to say that football is a game of the trenches. It goes without saying that you need strong play along the offensive and defensive lines to win, especially in the SEC. Yet, one of the most overlooked aspects of Texas A&M’s success last season was its offensive line.

The Aggies brought back all five starters, which was really six when factoring in Reuben Fatheree II as a more than capable starter in his own right. That front five was the heartbeat of the Aggies’ offense.

They kept Reed upright, only giving up 19 sacks in 13 games, while also paving the way for a running game that averaged over 180 yards on the ground per game.

Now, though, all of that is a thing of the recent past. The offensive line goes from a penciled-in strength to a major question. The Aggies’ lone returning starter is center Mark Nabou, which does offer continuity between him and Reed. Yet, his four other counterparts will all be new faces.

Thanks to the Aggies’ work in the transfer portal, where they brought in four additions upfront, cohesion will be a major question. It is one of the few position groups that cannot succeed with just individuals. It takes the entire unit working together for it to be successful. One missed block, one lost one-on-one rep can ruin an entire play.

Talent shouldn’t be an issue for the Texas A&M offense, especially at the skill positions. They return running back Rueben Owens and star wide receiver Mario Craver, while they added former Alabama receiver Isaiah Horton.

Reed should have a more than capable supporting cast of playmakers. However, what the offensive line makes itself out to be will be the one question that should make Aggie fans cautiously optimistic about the upcoming season.

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