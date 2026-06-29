What Wins and What Loses the Game For Texas A&M vs. Alabama

The Texas A&M Aggies will have to battle throughout a tough schedule if they wish to build on their 2025 season, where they finished the year with an 11-2 record and their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Aggies particularly find themselves with a tough conference slate, facing some of the top teams and projected contenders in the SEC. And one of those tough challenges comes when Texas A&M heads out on the road to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on October 24.

In a game that, depending on the record of both teams at the time, could be played under the bright lights of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Texas A&M makes a road trip to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2022. Plenty of factors will go into deciding the outcome of the ballgame; here's a closer look at what will have the biggest impact on Texas A&M winning or losing.

What Wins: Breakdown Alabama's Secondary

Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Cole Spence (16) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

The Aggies will have their work cut out for them when they face the Crimson Tide's defense, which was one of the top units in the SEC a season ago. Alabama's defense ranked No. 1 in passing defense, which was also the ninth best in the country; No. 3 total defense, No. 4 scoring defense, and No. 8 rushing defense.

More specifically, the Crimson Tide's secondary was one of the top units in the country. Opposing offenses struggled against Alabama's secondary, being limited to169.93 yards per game and 10.36 yards per completion, both being the best marks in the SEC, and forced 11 interceptions on the season and allowed just 16 touchdowns through the air.

Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed is going to face what will be his toughest test up until that point in the season against the Crimson Tide's secondary. Reed will have to be smart with the football and allow his playmakers, wide receivers Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton, plenty of opportunities against a stout Alabama unit.

What Loses: Alabama Could Have the QB Question Answered

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) runs the ball during the Alabama A-Day spring football scrimmage game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

One of the biggest question marks for the Crimson Tide is who will head coach Kalen DeBoer roll with under center between Keelon Russell and Austin Mack. Russell has all the potential in the world as a former five-star prospect, while Mack is the veteran in the quarterback battle with several seasons in DeBoer's system.

Whoever Alabama decides to roll with at the quarterback position will have plenty of time to settle in and more than enough battles before facing the Aggies' defense. The Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers before facing Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide had a top passing offense in 2025, ranking as the No. 4 passing offense in the SEC, averaging 263.53 yards per game and 11.52 yards per completion. And while the question of who will lead the offense is still up in the air, a mix of an effective scheme that is proven and plenty of tests before the matchup agasint the Aggies could make for a tough challenge for Texas A&M.

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