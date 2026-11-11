Texas A&M Faces a Tennessee Defense Missing a Key Playmaker

Texas A&M might have caught a break ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Tennessee.

The Volunteers lost defensive end Tyree Weathersby to a season-ending knee injury during their 34-6 demolition of Kentucky last weekend. Weathersby leads Tennessee with seven sacks and has recorded 8.5 tackles for loss, making his absence a significant development for a defense that has terrorized opposing offenses throughout the season.

For an Aggies offense that has struggled to accomplish much of anything against SEC competition — unless it’s Arkansas — the loss of one of Tennessee’s best defenders would ordinarily qualify as encouraging news. Unfortunately, the Volunteers have plenty of other players capable of making Marcel Reed’s day absolutely miserable.

Tennessee Has Answers for Weathersby’s Absence

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Jordan Norman (33) and linebacker Amare Campbell (0) react after a stop on defense against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel confirmed Monday that Weathersby would miss the remainder of the season, calling the injury a difficult setback for a player who was enjoying the best football of his career.

"I hate it for Tyree," Heupel said. "He's played extremely well. He has worked extremely hard. Was playing his best football. I know he will bounce back from it. But obviously a huge bump in the road for him.”

The Volunteers aren’t planning to overhaul their defense, however. Heupel identified Mariyon Dye and Jordan Norman as the primary replacements. The fifth-year head coach signaled that those two would be key pieces in Tennessee’s attempt to dismantle Texas A&M and leave College Station with an important victory.

Dye already has five sacks this season, while Norman has contributed another 2.5. Both figure to receive additional opportunities against Texas A&M, and Tennessee LEOs coach Andrew Jackson indicated Tuesday that their development has given the staff confidence in the rotation.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

For the Aggies’ offensive tackles, the challenge becomes adjusting to different pass rushers without assuming the pressure will disappear. Tennessee has recorded a whopping 39 sacks through nine games, suggesting that Texas A&M might have its hands full once again Saturday.

And the problems don’t end on the edges, either.

Marcel Reed Faces Another Difficult Test

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Arion Carter was magnificent against Kentucky, recording 13 tackles, including four for loss, and two sacks. His performance earned national defensive player of the week recognition and helped Tennessee keep the Wildcats out of the end zone.

The Volunteers forced three turnovers in that victory, continuing a season in which their defensive front has made life difficult for almost everybody unfortunate enough to face it.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, is coming off a 17-9 defeat against South Carolina in which the Aggies gained 457 yards without scoring a touchdown. Mike Elko has maintained his confidence in offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, but the results have done little to justify that optimism.

Reed’s mobility should provide some opportunities against Tennessee’s aggressive pass rush, particularly if Norman and Dye struggle to maintain their assignments. Jackson acknowledged the importance of maintaining rush lanes against the Aggies’ quarterback, who remains dangerous when plays break down.

But escaping pressure won’t accomplish much if Texas A&M continues failing to finish drives. The Aggies need points against the eighth-ranked Volunteers, and the offense has offered little evidence that it’s prepared to produce them.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.