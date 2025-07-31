Texas A&M Football Fall Camp: Observations From Day 1
Fall camp has officially arrived in College Station. With just a month to go before the season opener, Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies hit the field for their first official practice of the 2025 season on Wednesday night.
And the Texas weather did not disappoint. Even with a late afternoon start, the heat still delivered a harsh welcome, especially for those not used to Texas summers.
Still, the opening day of camp left us with plenty to talk about. Here’s what stood out as we move into day two:
Le’Veon Moss Looks Fully Healthy
Watching Le’Veon Moss at practice, you’d never guess he’s just eight months removed from a season-ending knee injury. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound back looked every bit like his old self.
He opened camp focused on refining his pass-catching ability, working closely with the quarterbacks during individual passing drills. Last season, Moss finished with 10 receptions and 141 yards. Expect those numbers to climb in Collin Klein’s second year at the helm of the offense.
With full-contact periods set to begin in the coming days, all eyes will be on how Moss responds when the pads truly start popping. But based on day one, he’s off to a very promising start.
KC Concepcion and Mario Craver Get Plenty of Reps
Heading into the 2025 season, there has been plenty of excitement on what standout transfer receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver will bring to the A&M offense.
If the first practice was any indication, the duo is already well on its way to becoming quarterback Marcel Reed’s go-to targets. Compared to last season’s wide receiver group, the talent injection is hard to ignore, and Concepcion’s bold prediction doesn’t sound so far-fetched.
“I project for us to be the best offense in the SEC, honestly,” Concepcion told reporters after practice.
That kind of confidence will need to be backed up on the field, but the early signs are promising. Both Concepcion and Craver saw a heavy dose of targets in practice, a clear indication that offensive coordinator Collin Klein knows exactly what he has in this dynamic pair.
Amari Niblack Could Be A&M’s Go-To Option in the Red Zone
Standing next to Amari Niblack, it’s impossible not to notice his imposing frame. And if day one of fall camp is any indication, defenders will be feeling that same intimidation all season long.
A pass-catching tight end by trade, Niblack transferred from Texas after being underutilized in Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Now in College Station, he’s poised to take on a much larger role, with many already projecting him to be Marcel Reed’s go-to option inside the red zone.
At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds Niblack towers over defenders and brings a nightmare physical mismatch for opposing defensive coordinators. He was heavily involved during the passing portion of practice, hauling in several deep balls, giving A&M fans a small taste of what’s to come once the season gets underway.