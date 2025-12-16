Texas A&M Football Set To Hire $1.1 Million Coordinator From SEC Rival As LBs Coach

The Texas A&M Aggies coaching staff is going to look rather different in 2026.

Last week, Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman accepted the same role with the Kentucky Wildcats, leaving the Aggies just ahead of their College Football Playoff run.

That led the Aggies to promote Lyle Hemphill from within to fill the vacant coordinator role. However, there was also another job left open when Bateman elected to head to Lexington - linebackers coach.

Fortunately, however, it appears that Mike Elko has been able to fill that role as well.

According to reports from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Aggies are set to hire former Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams to the linebackers coach position.

"Texas A&M is expected to hire Travis Williams as linebackers coach, sources tell @CBSSports," Zenitz said in his report. "Was Arkansas’ defensive coordinator the last three years after two as DC at UCF. In addition to his work as a coach, has been consistently recognized as one of nation’s top recruiters."

Who is Travis Williams?

Auburn Tigers linebacker #51 Travis Williams celebrates with strong safety #4 Junior Rosegreen after making an interception | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Williams, 42, is a former Auburn Tigers and Atlanta Falcons linebacker. He entered the coaching industry in 2009 with his alma mater, eventually getting hired as the linebackers coach for Northern Iowa in 2012.

Then, after a brief stint at the high school level as a defensive coordinator, Williams was hired by Auburn again in 2014 as a defensive analyst.

He eventually worked his way up to linebackers coach for the Tigers, and even earned the co-defensive coordinator role in 2019 and 2020.

In 2021, Williams was hired to his first true college defensive coordinator position by the UCF Knights.

After two seasons in Orlando, he was hired by Arkansas in 2023, where he served as the defensive coordinator until the end of this season.

According to his bio on the Arkansas Football website, his first defense with the Hogs was one of the best in school history.

"Williams’ first defense at Arkansas was statistically one of the program’s best in a decade," The bio read. "The Hogs allowed only 357.2 yards per game, the lowest average per game since 2014 when the Arkansas defense surrendered only 323.4 yards per game. The difference was nearly a full yard per play improvement in 2023 compared to the 2022 season – 5.67 ypp in 2023 compared to 6.46 ypp in 2022."

"The 2023 squad improved in nearly every defensive category from 2022 but made huge strides in pass defense. The Razorbacks ranked fourth in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game with 202.8 yards, the program’s best effort since 2011 when they allowed 195.2 yards per game. Arkansas’ 12 interceptions ranked third in the league and the team’s four pick-sixes matched five other teams to lead all of FBS. The Hogs’ defense scored five total touchdowns on the season, including Jaylon Braxton’s fumble return for a score in the win at Florida. The defense gave up just 18.8 first downs per game, the fewest by an Arkansas defense since 2014."

He was eventually let go by interim Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino this past September after the firing of head coach Sam Pittman.

Williams is also known as a phenomenal recruiter, helping Auburn to land elite players such as five-star linebacker Owen Pappoe, and four-star talents such as wide receiver Matthew Hill, linebackers T.D. Moultry and Wesley Steiner, and athlete Smoke Monday, who eventually became a safety.

Williams has been particularly adept at recruiting the Georgia area, which is one of the most fertile grounds for talent in the country.