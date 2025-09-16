Texas A&M's Game-Winning Football vs. Notre Dame Crafted into Historical Collectible
Saturday night saw the Texas A&M Aggies not only go to 3-0 on the season in an offensive shootout with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but also saw the team finally defeat a ranked opponent away from Kyle Field for the first time in over a decade, and the first ranked non-conference opponent in nearly 50 years.
After 59 minutes and 47 seconds of back-and-forth action between the two Top 25 teams, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed fired a pass to the front corner of the end zone to transfer tight end Nate Boerkircher, who fought off the coverage and reeled in the pass for the touchdown, and Randy Bond's made extra-point gave the Maroon and White the 41-40 victory, avenging the team's season-opening loss to the Irish last year in College Station.
And now, the moment will now be encapsulated in a single piece of memorabilia that any Texas A&M fan would be dying to get their hands on.
Topps Reveals Trading Card with Piece of Football from the Game, Marcel Reed's Signature
Monday afternoon, in an official statement on their X profile, the company Topps, well-known for their manufacturing of baseball cards, amongst other sports cards, announced that the game-used football from Reed's connection with Boerkircher would be made into a 1/1 trading card, finished with Reed's John Hancock on the card as well.
For a chance at the exclusive trading card, the only one available with both the ball and Reed's signature, there are base editions of the card available for purchase, with the priceless card a possibility in any of the orders, which can be made here.
The game saw the Aggies and Irish tied at 31 apiece after three quarters of play, and after trading field goals, a 12-yard run by Fighting Irish running Jeremiyah Love was followed by a botched snap for the ensuing point after attempt, forcing the Notre Dame special teams to scramble for the two-point conversion, which was incomplete.
After a stressful final drive that at one point saw the Aggies guilty of two consecutive false start penalties while in the red zone, Reed found Boerkircher on the 11-yard, fourth and goal pass that paid off and resulted in the A&M victory.
The win saw the Aggies skyrocket into the top 10 of the AP Top 25 rankings, while the Irish nearly dropped out entirely, settling at No. 24.
The win also boosted Reed in the Heisman Trophy race, after throwing for 360 yards and the two touchdowns, as well as wide receiver Mario Craver, who caught seven passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, which saw him spin out of a tackle in between two Irishmen for an 86-yard house call.
The Maroon and White will take a well-deserved bye week before opening conference play against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field next Saturday.