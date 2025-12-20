Texas A&M Get Shocking Update Regarding the Status of Star Running Back Le'Veon Moss

The Texas A&M Aggies are just mere hours away from kickoff in the school's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. In their debut against the Miami Hurricanes, the Aggies were hoping to be at full strength for the first time since the beginning of the season.

Part of that puzzle was the status of star running back, and arguably their most dynamic running back, Le'Veon Moss. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Moss is expected to return to the field for the first time since Oct. 11.

For the most crucial game in program history, the Aggies will be at full strength and have their two-headed monster backfield, which made them one of the toughest teams to contain on defense during the first half of the season.

Long Awaited Return

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) attempts to tackle during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies were rolling during the season, not losing their first game until the last week of the season against their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns. Despite remaining perfect until then, though, it was easy to see they took a step back in offensive production without Moss in the backfield.

Moss, who had been absent since suffering a lower-body injury during the game against the Florida Gators on Oct. 11, was the team's leading rusher to that point of the season. Even now, despite only playing in six games this season, he remains third on the team in rushing yards with 389, while tied for the team high in rushing touchdowns at six with quarterback Marcel Reed.

Rueben Owens II filled the void left by Moss while he was absent, but the Aggies missed having their running back tandem that they became so fond of during the first half of the season. Turning to a running back by committee behind Owens, featuring Amari Daniels, EJ Smith, and Jamarion Marrow, the Aggies will now have their one-two punch head coach Mike Elko was excited for before the season.

Our ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ report from College Station. Kenny Dillingham’s new deal, the latest on Michigan and Le’Veon Moss expected to return and play for Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/fn3rkSsyx3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 20, 2025

They'll need the running game to find a way to be successful against the Hurricanes in the program's first College Football Playoff game, as the Aggies will be facing one of the best rushing defenses in the country. The Hurricanes are seventh in the country in opponents' rushing yards per game (86.4) and opponents' yards per rush (2.9).

While it's unclear if Moss will be on a pitch count for the contest, with his leadership back on the field, it should help provide balance and a spark to the Aggies' offense for the contest.

The Aggies will kick off against the Hurricanes at 11 a.m. CT