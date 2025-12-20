3 Bold Predictions for Texas A&M vs. Miami in College Football Playoff

Playoff season is here.

To open up the Saturday slate, Texas A&M hosts Miami, where the entire college football world will have its eyes on how both schools do after entering the dance with a lot of chatter that these two teams might be the frauds of the playoffs.

Can the Aggies do enough on defense to secure the win to punch a ticket to the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State, or will the opposite happen, where the Miami offense continues rolling in the right direction after dropping a few games in the regular season that nearly kept them out of the bracket?

What does the quarterback play battle look like between sophomore Marcel Reed and senior Carson Beck? Do they get the receivers involved enough, or do they run bad routes to keep their team out of the next round? How does the rush attack look like with a ton of anticipation to see if the offensive coordinators elect to run the ball more to open up the pass game? We all find out Saturday morning with these three predictions ahead of arguably the biggest game in Kyle Field history.

Carson Beck Throws 3+ Interceptions

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) watches his pass against NC State Wolfpack during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Yes, this sounds a little crazy to happen in a playoff game that the Hurricanes have everything to play for, with it being the last time Carson Beck puts on a college jersey before he makes his next decision on what he wants to do in the next steps of his career. Has it been the smoothest sailing throughout the whole season? No. Has he thrown a ton of interceptions under pressure, and has it affected him once he’s thrown one? Absolutely.

This A&M secondary is very hungry to clean things up after having a shocking performance against Texas to spoil the perfect season. Coach Mike Elko definitely has something dialled up for this secondary that makes this game one of the worst ways that Beck can go out as a college QB.

It will be a bitter taste for Beck to leave Kyle Field knowing he had one more opportunity to leave a lasting legacy for Miami. Numbers just don’t lie. Against USF, Louisville and SMU, he threw two or more interceptions in arguably three of the four biggest games on the schedule, so all signs point to A&M having too many different looks for Beck to handle.

Marcel Reed Throws Over 450 Yards

Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) takes out his mouthguard after a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. | Matt Guzman-Texas A&M Aggies On SI

How many yards did Reed throw Thanksgiving Week against the Longhorns? Not many. It was 180 yards. That’s uncharacteristic for the Nashville, Tennessee native, who, up until that game, was in the conversation for being one of the Heisman Trophy candidates but couldn’t stay in the conversation.

Does the passing game change this weekend when offensive coordinator Collin Klein reviewed all of his play calls and analyses the film to see what he can do to get this team on the right track? I believe Reed does what he has been doing all season, which is slinging the ball all around the field, where he’s easily distributed the ball to a few of his favorite targets.

It’s been two games since he reached the 200-yard mark, but the Samford game shouldn’t have counted because he was taken out early. Before that, Reed had recorded a 439-yard game against South Carolina, where he threw three touchdowns and found his three best wide receiver threats, KC Concepcion, Ashton Bethel-Roman and Mario Craver.

For an awesome passer who has registered 25 touchdowns in the air and gone over 2,900 yards, while approaching the 3,000 mark, this is another breakout game for Reed to show the world how dynamic he is compared to others in the bracket.

Le’Veon Moss Rushes Over 150 Yards

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) celebrates with offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Le'Veon Moss is listed as questionable. He’s the Aggies No. 1 running back who got injured earlier in the season and has missed some of his senior season, but might have a chance to be a participant in the biggest game he has ever played at Kyle Field.

Before exiting, he played in six games, accumulating 70 carries for 389 yards and cashing in with six touchdowns.

Auburn was his breakout game of the year, where he had 21 touches for 139 yards, which is a close number to reaching 150 yards. Many might say if he plays that he doesn’t need that many rushing opportunities if A&M can extend its season because his health very important to make it to the national championship, but that might not stop Elko & Co. Should be interesting what happens. Still, give him 150 yards.