Texas A&M Now Projected to Land 2027 Four-Star WR After Major Recruiting Shift

While most of the attention in College Station has been locked on the buildup to spring camp, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies may be preparing to send shockwaves through the recruiting scene.

Just seven days into the month of March, Rivals reported that the recruitment of IMG Academy's Eric McFarland has taken a significant turn. Ohio State was expected to land the four-star wide receiver, but the Aggies have completely shifted that prediction in their favor.

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong also listed several elite recruits that Texas A&M is currently involved with. While the 2027 recruiting cycle is far from over, the Aggies are currently putting together one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

Why the Aggies Now Hold the Edge in McFarland's Recruitment

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wiltfong reasoned that the departure of Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline may have played a role in McFarland's shift. He added that while the recruitment is still ongoing, and is subject to change, the Aggies remain a clear favorite since they've already scheduled an official visit with the wide receiver.

The Buckeyes are still heavily involved, USC is still prominent," Wiltfong said. "There's other programs really pushing for one of the more electric playmakers in this class, but I think Texas A&M, who's already got their official visit scheduled, is in prime position to land one of their key targets in 2027 as they push for the No. 1 class in America."

Along with the Aggies, McFarland has already schedule four official visits for this coming summer. The four-star wide receiver will visit Georgia on May 15, followed by Texas A&M and USC on May 28 and June 5, respectively. As of right now, he's expected to end his recruiting tour with a visit to Ohio State on June 12.

Other Elite Targets on Texas A&M's Board

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

McFarland isn't the only standout recruit that the Aggies are currently in the mix for, according to Wiltfong. Texas A&M is currently competing against other SEC heavyweights for the No. 1 and No. 2 corner in the 2027 class, John Meredith III and Joshua Dobson.

The Aggies are expected to earn visits from five-star offensive tackles Mark Matthews, Kennedy Brown, and Albert Simien. Wiltfong added that he's already predicted Simien will eventually end up in College Station.

Texas A&M remains firmly involved in the recruitment of five-star edge rusher Zyron Forestall, and appears to be setting the pace early. Elko and the Aggies are also looking to flip LSU commit Jaiden Bryant, while Oluwasemilore Olubobola — the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2027 class — is also being labeled as a priority for the Aggies.