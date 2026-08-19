Texas A&M Had Two Obvious Snubs From AP All-American Teams

Texas A&M was left off the AP All-American First and Second Teams on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Texas had four players named to the First Team.

The Aggies deserved better from the AP, who at least got the preseason top 25 poll right by ranking Texas A&M No. 8.

Which position did the voters get wrong in not including a player from Aggieland? Well, besides First Team receiver, where the Longhorns' Cam Coleman got the nod over Mario Craver despite two ho-hum seasons at Auburn? Coleman has never had a season of 917 receiving yards like Craver has, after all.

Let's take a look:

Texas A&M's Defense Had an Obvious Contender in the Secondary

Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Marcus Ratcliffe could've gotten some love here, having been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. Three of the five safeties named were from the SEC. Unfortunately, Ratcliffe probably suffered from the secondary's overall performance. The Aggies finished No. 10 in passing efficiency defense (119.94 rating) last year.

Other than Ratcliffe, there are intriguing options who lack proven production. Northwestern transfer Anto Saka is a major one. While most expect Saka to be great after he made The Athletic's Freaks List for running 21.9 miles per hour on GPS tracking, there isn't a case for him over Colin Simmons, South Carolina's Dylan Stewart, Minnesota's Anthony Smith, or Michigan's John Henry Daley.

Texas A&M Has an Obvious All-American Center

Mark Nabou Jr. was an obvious snub for the AP All-American Second Team. While no one is questioning Iowa's Kade Pieper on the First Team, since Iowa City is a known home to NFL-caliber offensive trench talent year in and year out, there are some questions about Georgia's Drew Bobo getting the Second Team nod.

Nabou's chances might be hurt by his versatility, having played at the guard spot during his career. Bobo has remained strictly a center in Athens, where his father Mike Bobo serves as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Ultimately, these preseason lists don't determine who is the best at each position. They serve as a bellwether, but there have been more preseason snubs who've risen to the top, and more All-Americans who drop the ball over the course of a year, to truly stress about these teams.

Still, it would've been nice if Texas A&M's team success was followed up with individual honors. Perhaps the snubs speak to how much development Mike Elko and his staff have been capable of in College Station over the last two years.

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