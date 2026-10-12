The Marcel Reed Experiment Has Reached Its Breaking Point

There are plenty of reasons Texas A&M’s offense has become almost completely dysfunctional, and pretending Marcel Reed is responsible for every single one of them would be unfair.

The offensive line remains a problem, something Texas A&M fans certainly don’t need explained to them at this point. The play-calling hasn’t always put Reed in positions to take advantage of what once made him such a dangerous quarterback, either. Against Missouri, the receivers added their own contribution to the mess with several damaging drops that made an already miserable afternoon considerably worse.

None of that explains the throws landing five feet in front of open receivers.

Eventually, Texas A&M has to separate the problems happening around Reed from the ones coming directly from him, and the latter have become impossible to ignore.

Reed Didn’t Always Look Like This

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) (not pictured) during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, Texas A&M fans aren’t imagining things. Reed has been a productive quarterback before.

He threw for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns during Texas A&M’s 11-1 regular season in 2025, while his ability to create with his legs gave the Aggies another dimension whenever the play in front of him broke down. In 2026, though, his completion percentage has dropped to 55.3%, he has six touchdown passes against six interceptions, and he is averaging only 5.8 yards per attempt.

The Missouri performance made the regression especially difficult to rationalize. Reed struggled to consistently hit routine throws, and Texas A&M failed to score a touchdown for the second time in three games. His last touchdown pass came against Kentucky on Sept. 19.

Yikes!

How Much Worse Could It Get?

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) motions during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The obvious question now involves Brady Hart.

Mike Elko has resisted making that move, saying after the Missouri loss that playing Hart did not feel like something that would help Texas A&M at the moment. There is some logic behind the reluctance. Texas A&M went all-in on Reed, and the Aggies didn’t exactly build a quarterback room designed around the possibility of abandoning their veteran starter halfway through the season.

Still, there comes a point where continuity stops being a reason to continue doing something that clearly isn’t working.

Nobody knows whether Hart would actually be better. Maybe he wouldn’t be. There are probably reasons Texas A&M’s coaching staff continues to believe Reed gives the Aggies their best chance to win.

The issue is that Reed has now played poorly enough for long enough that the question has become unavoidable.

At some point, “Can it really get any worse?” stops being frustration from the fan base and becomes something Texas A&M has to seriously consider.

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