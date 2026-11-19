The Texas A&M Aggies have had nowhere near the season many expected entering the 2026 season, and despite being one year removed from a College Football Playoff appearance, are on the verge of missing out on a bowl game.

A struggling season isn't an easy pill to swallow, but it is made more tolerable when looking at the dominant recruiting class that the Aggies are projected to sign at the end of this year.

However, the program has already slipped from No. 1 to No. 2 and could lose another key piece of the recruiting class in Jaden Upshaw, as the Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to surge in the race to flip his commitment.

FAA Shutdown Throws A Wrench Into Things

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have had a less-than-ideal season, but being able to fall back on a top-ranked recruiting class could at least make it bearable and give a reason to look ahead to a brighter future. However, after having already lost the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class, Mark Matthews, the Aggies can't afford to lose any more pieces.

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That's why keeping Upshaw committed will remain a priority this cycle, even with a visit set for him to the Crimson Tide.

He's the No. 51-ranked recruit in the country, and is the No. 9-ranked receiver in the country, and is the No. 5 overall prospect from Georgia. At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he has a solid frame and pure athleticism, using his skills and body to put himself in strong positions to win battles for the ball. He has good speed and a strong catch radius that makes him easy to target.

With his skill set and projection for how he can play at the next level, it's easy to see why he is so sought-after, and the Crimson Tide is not slowing down in its pursuit. This will be the fourth time Upshaw will step on their campus for the Iron Bowl, and he continues to hear their case for recruiting him.

The visit comes on the heels of a canceled visit to College Station after the FAA ground stoppage prevented him from flying in for the matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers, which would have served as a critical temperature check before his visit to Tuscaloosa.

Upshaw affirms he is 100 percent committed to the Aggies, but Matthews said the same before flipping to the Miami Hurricanes, so Mike Elko and his staff will need to keep pushing hard until signing day.

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