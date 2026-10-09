Texas A&M Has to Stop Living on the Edge in SEC Play

Texas A&M looked considerably better against Arkansas.

The Aggies finally put together an offensive performance that didn’t feel like every possession was one bad play away from completely falling apart. Marcel Reed was still central to everything, but he wasn’t being asked to rescue the operation every time something went wrong. That matters, even if Arkansas isn’t exactly the kind of opponent that proves all of Texas A&M’s offensive problems are suddenly fixed.

Against quality competition, the consistency still hasn’t been there. Too often, the Aggies reach a point where the offense stops functioning within structure and the solution becomes Reed making something difficult happen. Sometimes he does. That’s part of what makes him so valuable. There are other times when he fails spectacularly.

As such, there’s a major difference between having a quarterback who can create outside the offense and needing him to do it because the offense itself isn’t creating enough.

Texas A&M Needs Something More Repeatable

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The numbers tell a similar story. Texas A&M has been much more efficient running the football than throwing it, with a 48.5% rushing success rate compared with 38.3% through the air. That gap doesn’t mean the Aggies need to completely reinvent themselves, but it does show where they’ve been able to find the most dependable production.

That’s really what this offense needs.

It doesn’t have to be explosive on every possession. It doesn’t need Reed scrambling around until something opens up downfield. It needs to find a way to make normal football feel normal again. First down can’t constantly become the beginning of a problem, and third-and-manageable needs to show up more often than third-and-forever.

Reed’s improvisational ability should be the thing that takes a functional offense and makes it dangerous. Right now, there are too many stretches where his improvisation is the thing preventing the entire operation from falling apart. Sometimes, it’s also the very thing that leads to disaster.

Arkansas Has to Mean Something

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That’s why the performance against Arkansas matters so much. Texas A&M looked more comfortable because the offense gave itself a chance to actually be comfortable. The team kept itself on schedule, which is exactly what Mike Elko and the rest of the coaching staff have been asking the Aggies to do for a month.

Now that productivity has to carry over against better teams, starting this weekend against No. 14 Missouri.

It’s unrealistic to ask Texas A&M to become a better offense overnight. Quick fixes in the SEC are rarely achievable. Still, it’s not unreasonable to ask the Aggies to stop putting themselves in situations where the only answer is Reed. That can work for a while against lesser competition and can even work in stretches against top teams.

Against the better teams in the SEC, eventually the clock is going to run out.

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