Texas A&M in the NFL, Week 17: Shemar Stewart Achieves Major Career Benchmark

One week remains in the 2025 NFL season, and things are getting down to the wire. Divisions are getting decided, and the playoff picture is slowly coming into focus.

The New England Patriots absolutely destroyed the New York Jets en route to their first post-Tom Brady AFC East title following the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles a few hours later, the Atlanta Falcons upset the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, and the Minnesota Vikings kicked the Detroit Lions out of the playoffs with a 23-10 win on Christmas Day.

As for the Texas A&M Aggies, one edge rusher continues to hunt a historic sack mark, while another begins his journey in following his legacy in the pros.

Texas A&M Highlights From Week 17 of the NFL

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) exits the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

The former No. 1 overall pick would have loved to claim his history-making sack on a legend such as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the 41-year-old was able to stay away from the grasp of the Arlington native, and Garrett still remains just 0.5 sacks away from tying the record set by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

Though Garrett was unable to insert himself in the history books, the Browns were able to upset the Steelers 13-6 in front of the home Cleveland crowd, denying Pittsburgh the division crown for at least another week.

Shemar Stewart, Cincinnati Bengals

For Von Miller, it was Andy Dalton, and for Myles Garrett, it was Josh McCown.

Shemar Stewart's first NFL sack? Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Sunday during Cincinnati's 37-14 win, the first of what should be many for the rookie Aggie edge rusher that was recruited as a part of the legendary 2022 class.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Chase Brown recorded 141 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns of his own, capping off a very well-rounded performance by the Bengals.

Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers

Cooper recorded double-digit tackles for the fifth time in the 2025 season, with 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, but the Packers defense was no match for an ageless Derrick Henry.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old back proved that age is just a number by torching Green Bay for 216 yards and four touchdowns Saturday night in a 41-24 win at Lambeau Field.

The return to form from the former Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama kept the Ravens in the playoffs, and lines up a divisional matchup for all the marbles with the Steelers next week to close out the regular season.