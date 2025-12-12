Texas A&M in the NFL, Week 14: Myles Garrett On Verge of NFL History

Just four weeks remain in the 2025 NFL season, and the action is ramping up as the playoffs begin to creep in over the horizon.

Week 14 saw another illustrious chapter in the growing rivalry between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, as the Bills would score 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a comeback 39-34 win in Orchard Park, while the Los Angeles Chargers downed the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles with a game-winning field goal in overtime Monday night.

As for the Texas A&M Aggies in the league, history is well within the grasps for one elite Aggie defender.

Aggies in the NFL, Week 14

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) and running back Ollie Gordon II (31) leave the field following a game against the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane continued his premier level of production out of the backfield for Mike McDaniel's team against the New York Jets, recording seven carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and also adding one reception for 13 yards.

The Dolphins would grab a 34-10 win over their divisional opponents, their fourth consecutive win in the 2025 season, but it would come at a price as Achane suffered a rib injury during the course of the game and is currently questionable for the Dolphins' Week 15 matchup on Monday Night Football with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Another game and another sack for the 2017 no. 1 overall pick against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, bringing his season total to 20, just 2.5 shy of the NFL single-season record.

Garrett had four total tackles, with three of them going for loss as Titans quarterback Cam Ward was hit twice by Garrett, including the one sack.

Despite Garrett inching closer to history, the Browns fell 31-29, with Tennessee taking their second win of the season.

Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers

"Coop" led the Green Bay defense with 11 total tackles as they defeating their divisional rivals, the Chicago Bears, 28-21 to take first place in the NFC North.

The Packers defense was able to make a late stand in the fourth quarter, which ended with defensive back Keisean Nixon picking off Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to seal the deal.

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

The Lions head coach led an offensive barrage against the Dallas Cowboys in Motown, with running back Jahmyr Gibbs scoring three rushing touchdowns and the Detroit defense intercepting Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott twice in the 44-30 win, moving them to 8-5 on the year, just behind the Bears and Packers in the NFC North.