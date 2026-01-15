Texas A&M in the NFL, Wild Card Weekend: Christian Kirk Shines

Ladies and gentlemen, the time has arrived. It's time for the playoffs in the National Football League, and this Wild Card Weekend was just that: wild.

Almost every game came down to the wire, being decided by one score or via a late score, including the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles that saw the reigning Super Bowl champions eliminated after a late touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Christian McCaffrey.

As for the Texas A&M Aggies still in playoff contention, some kept their dreams alive, and others will simply have to wait until next year.

Texas A&M Highlights During an Exciting Wild Card Round

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Christian Kirk, Houston Texans

Third on Texas A&M's all-time receiving yards list, Christian Kirk's return to the playoffs was a sheer thing of beauty against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

After recording 239 yards and one touchdown during the entire regular season, a flip switched inside the Aggie wideout, catching eight passes from quarterback CJ Stroud for a career-high 144 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 30-6 win over the Steelers.

The showing was his first 100-yard receiving performance since Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, where he went for 104 yards on six catches.

The Texans will now head to Foxboro to take on MVP candidate Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional round.

Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers

Unlike Kirk, Cooper and the Packers played their final game of the season last Saturday, as the "Cardiac" Bears struck again in Chicago.

Quarterback Caleb Williams led a 25-point fourth quarter, which included two touchdowns in the final 4:18 of the game.

Cooper, himself, however, played great. Despite suffering an ankle injury in the contest, he recorded a team-high eight total tackles in the loss, capping off a successful sophomore campaign in the pros.

Antonio Johnson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The third-year safety out of College Station also seemed to be primed to head onto the AFC Divisional with an upset over the Buffalo Bills, but Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen was able to muscle himself across the goal line with just over a minute left to play, giving the Bills a 27-24 win, and the Jags an early trip to Cancun.

Johnson recorded six tackles in the contest, bringing his combined season total up to 64 in a season that also saw him secure five interceptions while the Jaguars ended the regular season with an eight-game winning streak to clinch the AFC South.