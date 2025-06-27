Texas A&M Alum Jerrod Johnson Excited About Christian Kirk With Houston Texans
Despite being courted by several other NFL teams for other job openings, former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Jerrod Johnson remained with the Houston Texans as their quarterbacks coach. And it didn't take long for the Texans to reward him for his loyalty, as they traded for another former Aggies star, Christian Kirk, a month later.
Kirk, the former first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was set to be released by the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. However, just a day after reports of his imminent release, the Texans were found as a trade partner. Jacksonville received a seventh-round pick in exchange for the 28-year-old.
The addition of Kirk, a former two-time first-team All-SEC player at Texas A&M, was a welcome one for Johnson.
Another Texas A&M Aggie in Houston
"He's a pro," Johnson said of Kirk during his recent appearance on TexAgs Live. "He's a great kid, and you know it's good to have another Aggie in the building."
Kirk joins a Texans offense that will once again be led by quarterback CJ Stroud. After a disappointing 10-6 season in 2024, as the Texans struggled to keep Stroud upright, as injuries decimated their receiving corps, Kirk is a welcome sight in Houston. Especially so after the Texans decided to release former All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs.
Despite what the trade compensation may suggest, Kirk is still in his prime. His career-low numbers last season, where he finished with 379 yards and one touchdown on 27 receptions, came after a broken collarbone sidelined him for the season, just eight games in.
2024 was the second straight season in which Kirk missed time due to injuries. However, the two years before it, he played in all 17 games and managed to enjoy career years. First, in 2021, he totaled 982 yards and five touchdowns on 77 receptions. That was his best season before he reset the bar the following year, finishing 2022 with 1,108 yards and eight scores.
He will look to recreate similar success now in Houston, where, while he won't be the No. 1 receiver - a role Nico Collins will hold - he will certainly find plenty of opportunity to succeed if healthy.
It did not take long into the offseason program for Kirk to earn praise from his fellow receiver, Collins, who stated his belief that the Aggie star will enjoy success out of the slot.
"Slot magician man," Collins said back in May. "Slot magic man, he is in the slot going crazy. That's one guy you need. Just another playmaker. Another guy in the offense that's going to make plays and that's one of them."