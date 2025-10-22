This Texas A&M Rookie Dazzled Amongst the NFL Aggies In Week 7
Another week up and another week down in the 2025 NFL season, and this week was truly one of the big numbers across the league.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase led his team past the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 16-catch, 161-yard performance with a touchdown on the side. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continued to prove why he's the best dual-threat back in the league. He finished his day with 201 yards from scrimmage in the Niners' win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Denver Broncos also scored 33 points in one quarter for an incredible comeback against the New York Giants.
As for the alumni of Texas A&M University, the numbers don't stop there.
The Shining Ags From Week 7
Here are the standouts amongst the Maroon and White from Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season, starting with an A&M rookie that tormented quarterbacks in both the Big 10 and the SEC with his sack abilities.
Nic Scourton, Carolina Panthers
The rookie's sack production seems to have finally carried over from college to the pros, as the Bryan native sacked Justin Fields 1.5 times in the Panthers' close 13-6 win over the New York Jets, keeping the Jets winless at 0-7.
Scourton also recorded two total tackles and three of the 11 quarterback hits that Fields took on the day, a star truly on the rise in Carolina.
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins and Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
The game between the two Aggies saw the pair perform at their typical elite level, but on a team scale, Garrett and the Browns were in control for all 60 minutes, it seemed on Sunday.
Achane ran for 82 yards and caught three passes for 16 yards, but was unable to repeat his masterful performance from last week that same him hit the end zone twice. This week, he was unsuccessful in doing so even once.
And for the Browns, behind Garrett's one sack and both of his two tackles going for loss, along with running back Quinshon Judkins' hat trick of rushing touchdowns, they really could've headed for the house long before the clock hit 0:00, taking a massive 31-6 win in front of the home crowd.
Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
The former tight end turned head coach led his Lions to a bounce back 24-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, led on offense by running back Jahymr Gibbs with his 136 yards and two scores, as well as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who reeled in six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, both proving why they are amongst the best in the league at their respective positions.
As for Campbell, who is notorious for his frequency of going for it on fourth down, he showed some restraint against Tampa Bay Monday night, only attempting to convert two fourth downs, with one being successful.
Injury Report
In his first game back after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a broken collarbone in the loss to Detroit, which will cause him to miss a large chunk of the remainder of the season and will very likely put an end to his legendary streak of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.