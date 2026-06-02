Texas A&M Just Won Another Key SEC Recruiting Battle

The Texas A&M Aggies are once again hot on the 2027 recruiting trail. But at this point, it really shouldn't come as a surprise.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M has landed a commitment from three-star safety Loia Valade. A product of West Boca Raton High School in Florida, he is the No. 57 safety and No. 54 overall player in the state in 247Sports' rankings. He is the third safety Texas A&M has landed a commitment from in the 2027 class, joining four-stars JayQuan Snell and Kamarui Dorsey, who are considered to be the two best safeties in the cycle.

The Aggies are now up to 18 high school commits in 2027 and continue to push for the No. 1 overall class this cycle. If college football fans needed any more proof about Texas A&M's ability to recruit at the highest level, look no further.

Texas A&M Beat Out Multiple SEC Teams for Loia Valade

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies beat out multiple SEC programs for Valade, including the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators and Arkansas Razorbacks. He also had offers from Indiana, Duke, Miami, Florida State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Louisville, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Tulane, Boston College and many more.

This comes on the heels of the Aggies landing a commitment from three-star linebacker Aston Whiteside on Monday. He chose Texas A&M over Kentucky, giving the Aggies another recruiting win over a fellow SEC team.

Despite the attention both Whiteside and Valade have been receiving from top programs, they are still considered to be near the bottom of the list of Texas A&M 2027 commits, which says a lot about the recruiting class the Aggies have put together.

Texas A&M already has commitment from two five-star talents in offensive tackle Mark Matthews and defensive lineman Zyron Forstall along with four-star players like cornerback Raylaun Henry, offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, safeties JayQuan Snell and Kamarui Dorsey, defensive lineman Myels Smith, offensive tackles DeMarrion Johnson and Kaeden Scott, wide receiver Jaden Upshaw and many more.

Other 2027 Safeties Texas A&M Has Offered

Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M already has arguably the two best safeties in the 2027 class but the Aggies have extended offers toward elite players at the position as well.

This includes Chance Gilbert and Karon Eugene, who remain uncommitted, along with Vanderbilt commit Omarii Sanders and Oregon commit Semaj Stanford among others.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.