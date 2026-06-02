Scouting Arkansas and the Major Threat Facing Texas A&M in 2026

The Southwest Classic is approaching, and both teams should be well established before their meeting. This means that the film room will look much different than it does now, as they will have highlights from the first weeks to look over and practice.

Not only did Arkansas lose players in the portal and NFL Draft, but it is also in the middle of a head coach transition period. Still, the Aggies must not underestimate this squad and will need to look deep into how their roster debuts.

For now, the Aggies must look ahead to this midseason matchup and scout out any returning and new talent that the Razorbacks have acquired, as well as the strengths and weaknesses they can take advantage of when the first whistle is blown.

Hogs' Strengths and Weaknesses

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes (97) runs a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

For starters, the Hogs will be relying very heavily on their impressive defensive front to get toMarcel Reed early, as well as counter Reuben Owens II in the run game. The defensive line, coached by defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, is built to withstand SEC offenses with an odd-front scheme. On paper, this four-star-stocked defensive line, including star edge rusher Quincy Jones, should give Texas A&M problems all game long.

Truly, the Arkansas Razorbacks' biggest weakness is their roster turnover and unproven depth chart. It is one thing for Texas A&M to lose a few offensive linemen; it's another for Arkansas to lose its starting quarterback. With KJ Jackson leading the command and several new portal additions following suit, the Hogs may have a huge issue with on-field compatibility and chemistry.

Though the weaknesses seem to outweigh the strengths for Arkansas, it has been given an advantage that it couldn't create itself, even if it wanted to. This advantage could make or break the game for the Razorbacks if they just play their cards right.

1 Thing To Upset Texas A&M

Arkansas Razorback defensive back Larry Worth III (3) and defensive back Kani Walker (13) react during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The most prominent reason that the Aggies may be on upset alert in week five is simply the scheduling. That's right, everyone can throw their stat sheets out of the window, because this game will lean heavily on not just the rivalry, but the fact that it is in the middle of conference play for Texas A&M and can be easily overlooked.

The fact of the matter is, Arkansas has already circled this game on its schedule as a must-win, and frankly, the Aggies most likely do not feel the same way. This could be a dangerous trap for the Fightin' Farmers, as a loss to a conference opponent midway through the season could completely bomb their title hopes. To the contrary, winning this game against a highly anticipated conference rival could do wonders for the program and bring them an inch closer to a playoff berth.

If the newly structured Arkansas lineup can find synergy, they have a strong chance at upsetting Texas A&M while they are not even looking.

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