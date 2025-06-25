Texas A&M Lands Another Commit in 2026 Recruiting Class
The Texas A&M Aggies have landed another commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, keeping up a recent hot streak of production for head coach Mike Elko and staff.
Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, three-star offensive tackle Avery Morcho has committed to Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over the SMU Mustangs and TCU Horned Frogs.
A product of Ridge Point High School in Missouri City (Houston), TX, Morcho is the No. 40 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 65 player in the state of Texas, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
Texas A&M Wins Another In-State Recruiting Battle
Texas A&M is arguably the hottest team in the country when it comes to recruiting the 2026 class as of late. The news of Morcho's commitment comes on the heels of a massive week for Aggies recruiting, as the program landed commitments from five-star athlete Brandon Arrington and five-star edge rusher Tristian Givens.
Additionally, Texas A&M secured four-stars like running back KJ Edwards and offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough along with three-star tight end Kaeden Johnson. The Aggies beat out the Texas Longhorns in the race for Edwards.
These new faces with join a class that already features four-stars like tight end Caleb Tafua, quarterback Helaman Casuga, cornerback Victor Singleton, running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler and edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala along with three-stars like linebacker Storm Miller, kicker Asher Murray, wide receiver Mike Brown and cornerback Camren Hamiel.
Texas A&M showed promise in the first season under Elko, starting off 5-0 in SEC play and 7-1 overall headed into November. However, the team would go on to lose four of its next five games, which was low-lighted by a home loss to the Texas Longhorns in the regular-season finale, a game that would have sent the Aggies to the SEC Championship had they won.
But now with a 2026 recruiting class that features some potential stars, Texas A&M could be approaching national title contention in the coming seasons.
Asking Elko to lead Texas A&M to a national championship next season is a tall task but there's no doubt that the program is facing College Football Playoff-or-bust expectations in 2025. The Aggies will be expected to replicate some of the magic they had at the start of conference play last season while potentially contending for an SEC Championship.
Adding Morcho to the mix now makes him a part of this promising future in College Station once he signs on the dotted line.