Texas A&M vs Florida - Live Updates, Box Score: Pregame

The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies are hot, and right now, it seems like the only team that comes close to stopping them are themselves. On their quest to remain undefeated, the Aggies have had an excessive amount of penalties called against them, making the games closer than what they should be.
The Florida Gators, on the other hand, capitalized on the Texas Longhorns’ mistakes and penalties when they took down the top-10 team. If any team could march into Kyle Field and steal one from the Aggies, it would be the Gators.
As the action between Texas A&M and Florida unfolds, follow along below for live updates.
The Swamp Comes to Aggieland
Ahead of Texas A&M’s game against the Gators, Aggies head coach Mike Elko had high praise for Billy Napier’s skilled squad.
“Obviously, we have an enormous challenge this week with Florida coming in,”Elko said during his Monday press conference. ”I think Florida's by far and away the most talented team that we've played this year. They've got an excellent group of players. They've played a very competitive schedule. They've played in two top-10 road environments already, so they're going to be well-versed in what this is like and what it's going to be like coming into Kyle Field. Coming off of a huge top-10 win last weekend, so they'll be full of confidence and certainly very excited to come in here and give us their best shot.”
A victory for the Aggies would mark the team’s best start in a decade and potentially push the Aggies into the AP Top-3, something the Aggies have not experienced since the 1939 season. A victory for the Gators would be their second-straight top-10 win, marking a true turning point in their season.
The last time the two teams took the field together, quarterback Marcel Reed had a day in his first career start. He completed 11 of his 17 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns while adding 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground, something he will undoubtedly be looking to repeat in 2025.
On the other side, the Aggies will be getting their first taste of true starting Florida quarterback DJ Lagway. In 2024, Lagway came in for then-quarterback Graham Mertz and completed six of 13 passes for 54 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a performance he would wish to forget.
As the 2025 meeting between the two teams unfolds, follow along below for updates.
Box Score
1
2
3
4
Total
Florida Gators
Texas A&M Aggies