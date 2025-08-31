Texas A&M Leads UTSA at Halftime After 3 TD's From Transfer Receivers
The 2025 season is underway for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Maroon and White are currently ahead of the UTSA Roadrunners after 30 minutes of play at Kyle Field.
However, the game is closer than the team likely anticipated; the Aggies are only ahead by a score of 21-10, but the reason for their three touchdowns might not come as a surprise to many people.
All three scores have come via the two wide receiver transfers, KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, who have combined for 119 receiving yards, and Marcel Reed's two touchdowns in the contest.
Transfers Are Working, Defense Not So Much
Concepcion scored the first points for the Maroon and White on the season, taking a UTSA punt 80 yards all the way to the house in the first quarter to give the Aggies an early 7-0 lead.
The next possession saw Craver get his licks in, catching a 24-yard pass from Marcel Reed to extend the Aggie lead to 14-3, before UTSA would answer back with a 15-yard rushing touchdown to bring themselves closer.
The following drive would see Concepcion find the end zone again, this time via a 31-yard reception that saw him showcase his main talent, his speed, going from hash mark to hash mark at one point to turn the corner and make it to the end zone to give the Aggies the 21-10 lead they currently hold.
The Aggies defense, however, seems to have a little more rust to knock off from the offseason, as UTSA Robert Henry is already at 95 yards after just two quarters, including the aforementioned 15-yard rushing score, as it seems that the Aggies clearly have not learned their lesson from when Texas' Quintrevion Wisner torched them for 186 in the fateful regular season finale last season.
The pass defense hasn't fared much better, already allowing 107 yards through the air, including three receptions for 41 yards to wide receiver David Amador II, who currently leads the Roadrunners in the passing attack.
Marcel Reed, passing wise, has been decent up to this point in the ball game, completing 12 of 19 passes for 160 yards and the two touchdowns to his new weapons at wideout.
UTSA signal caller Owen McCown hasn't been as productive in the pocket as the Nashville native has, completing 13 of 22 attempts for 107 yards, though his Roadrunners are currently beating the Maroon and White in total yardage, 209-190.
The second half is set to get under way shortly from Kyle Field in College Station.