KC Concepcion Encourages Texas A&M fans to 'Get Your Popcorn Ready'
Day one of fall camp kicked off under the blazing Texas sun, and all eyes were on Texas A&M wide receiver Kevin “KC” Concepcion.
Concepcion was a frequent target during the first day of camp, showing early signs of strong chemistry with quarterback Marcel Reed.
The North Carolina transfer has been one of the most talked-about additions to the roster this offseason. Following day one of practice, he met with the media, answering questions and giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.
“Get Your Popcorn Ready”
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver didn’t hold back when expressing his confidence in Collin Klein’s offense. Asked what message he had for the 12th Man with the season just a month away, Concepcion kept it short and bold: “Get your popcorn ready.”
That wasn’t his only confident statement during last night’s media availability. When asked to project how the 2025 offense will perform, the Charlotte native said, “I project us to be the best offense in the SEC, honestly.”
That would be quite the leap, especially considering the state of last year’s offense. In 2024, Collin Klein’s unit leaned heavily on the ground game. Texas A&M ranked second in the SEC in rushing yards per game (195.5), fifth in rushing touchdowns (27), and fourth in yards per carry (4.8).
Although the passing game struggled, finishing fourth worst in the SEC at 210.3 yards per game, Aggie fans have plenty of reason to expect significant improvement.
With Marcel Reed locked in as the starting quarterback and a reloaded receiving corps, there is plenty of excitement heading into 2025. Leading the charge is KC Concepcion, a standout during his time at NC State, where he totaled nearly 1,300 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns, and 124 catches over two seasons. He also showcased his versatility with 320 rushing yards as a freshman.
Joining him is Mario Craver, an explosive playmaker who’s already proven he can compete in the SEC. In his lone season at Mississippi State, Craver tallied 368 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 receptions, flashing the big-play ability that could make him an instant difference-maker in College Station. Add sophomore standout Terry Bussey, as well as Texas transfer Amari Niblack to mention a few, and Reed should have no shortage of weapons to go around.
If Collin Klein and his unit can piece it all together, Texas A&M could be in for a thrilling offensive season. As Kevin Concepcion put it, “Get your popcorn ready.”