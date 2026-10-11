Texas A&M Loses Another Starter to Season-Ending Injury

The Texas A&M Aggies are in the middle of an ugly season that got even worse following Saturday's 27-6 loss to the Missouri Tigers in Columbia.

But on top of that, the Aggies have also dealt with some notable injury issue, and another name is being added to that list.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said after the loss to Mizzou that offensive lineman Blake Ivy will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury in practice during the week. He had been listed on the SEC injury report and didn't play against the Tigers.

Blake Ivy the Latest Texas A&M to Suffer Season-Ending Injury

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Blake Ivy (52) blocks during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ivy joins a list of some notable Texas A&M players that are out for the season due to injury, which includes multiple key offensive contributors.

- Terry Bussey, WR



- Tiger Riden Jr., RB



- Madden Williams, WR



- Chace Sims, DL

Ivy's injury also means Texas A&M is down another starter after losing Bussey in the loss to Kentucky last month.

If the Aggies want to make the most out of the rest of their season, they need to stay healthy. Texas A&M will host The Citadel on Saturday, meaning starters could get some rest in the second half if the Aggies build a big lead.

Blake Ivy Began Season as Starter for Texas A&M

A general view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ivy started the first three games of the season but the coaching staff elected to go with Trovon Baugh at left guard in the loss to LSU instead.

Before the injury, Ivy didn't quite have the production he was hoping for, but that can easily be said about the entire Texas A&M offensive line.

Originally a four-star recruit in Texas A&M's 2024 class, Ivy played in three games as a true freshman before appearing in 10 contests last season.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed said after the win over Missouri State that Ivy and the other offensive linemen are "going to protect (him)."

"I remember running out, and Wilkin Formby just said, 'I love you, brother.' I said, 'I love you, too.' Tyree Adams was checking in on me. I saw Blake Ivy maul somebody and get hype. They're going to protect me."

Oh how quickly things have changed.

Texas A&M kicks off against The Citadel at Kyle Field on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT.

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