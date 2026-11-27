Now hours away from its last matchup of the 2026 season, Texas A&M football is in for its greatest test yet. After playing and losing its last four Southeastern Conference games, the Aggies will face their fifth straight ranked contest when their arch-rivals, the Texas Longhorns, visit Kyle Field.

Between one of the toughest defenses in the country and simply having a competent offense, the Longhorns have the Aggies outgunned in nearly every category, but desperation and rivalry often lead to some of the craziest results in the college football world. Even so, the Maroon and White will need a miracle to get the job done, and it'll come down to an assortment of factors.

What might they be? Let's take a look at the five biggest areas that will tell the tale of this century-old rivalry, and what the eventual victor will have to do to have bragging rights the size of the Lone Star State.

KJ Edwards vs Longhorns' defense

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ben Bogle (44) attempts a tackle during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three years ago, in their final game of the season, the Aggies gave the ball to their best player - now Pro Bowl running back De'Von Achane- a whopping 38 times and managed to pull off an upset over rival LSU in the same situation as they are in now. How else can they do it now? Perhaps by doing the same thing.

True freshman star KJ Edwards is arguably the Maroon and White's most consistent player when he's actually on the field, and while 38 carries is a tall order, it may be the only thing keeping them in the fight. The Longhorns have a stout defensive line and linebacking corps that can disrupt the pass at any moment, so getting the pressure off the quarterback will be paramount.

Two quarterbacks vs. top secondary

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being uncommitted to a starter, head coach Mike Elko has opted to go with both quarterbacks, Marcel Reed and Brady Hart, to maybe get the job done. The only problem with that choice is that now the Texas secondary has two targets to take advantage of.

Defensive back Jelani McDonald is in contention for the Jim Thorpe Award and leads his unit with five interceptions, and with Reed already throwing eight picks in SEC play, there's yet another tall task. With Hart, it doesn't get much better, as he's thrown two in limited action. It's only a matter of time to see if a dual approach is enough to make a difference.

Aggies' vs. Longhorns' special teams

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies punter Tyler White (37) punts the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the only evenly matched part of the whole contest, each team's special teams units are among the best in the conference. Between the two kickers, they have missed just three field goals, two of which were 50-plus-yarders. The Longhorns have a solid punter, but the Aggies have a potential All-American and Ray Guy Award-winning leg in Tyler White.

A&M's top gadget player and punt returner, Terry Bussey, has been out since the third game of the season, but Texas's Ryan Niblett is arguably the best return specialist in the country. A game of field position could favor the Aggies' defense, but if they can't score, their fate is sealed.

Longhorns' receivers vs. Aggies' secondary

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Rico Scott (7) runs against Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) during the second quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one thing the Longhorns have over the Aggies, it's offensive firepower. Texas has 10 more receiving touchdowns than A&M, and wide receiver Cam Coleman leads the unit with seven scores. He isn't even the top receivers in yardage, as Emmett Mosley V and Ryan Wingo each have over 600 yards.

While depleted, the Aggies' secondary has quietly been one of the best in the conference, with cornerback Dezz Ricks leading the charge. The star defensive back missed the Oklahoma game with an illness, but will be ready to go and try to tip the scales in A&M's favor.

A&M offensive line vs. Texas defensive line

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Lamont Rogers (79) blocks as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Xadavien Sims (88) defends during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have been tested by some of the strongest defenses in the country, but perhaps none stronger than the Longhorns'. With potential SEC Defensive Player of the Year Colin Simmons likely to play, the A&M offensive line will have its work cut out for it. Tennessee had one of the top sacking defenses in the country last time the Aggies played at Kyle Field, and while the line rendered it sackless, the pressure still made a difference.

Linebacker Rasheem Biles lends a hand to the defensive line with five sacks of his own, and if the Longhorns can get a run at the quarterbacks, there's not likely a chance that the Aggies could get enough going offensively to recover.

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