Texas A&M Loses Two Players to Season-Ending Injuries

The Texas A&M Aggies are almost a week away from beginning their 2026 season against Missouri State but the program is already being hit with some unfortunate injury news.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko met with the media on Thursday and announced that running back Tiger Riden Jr. and defensive tackle Chace Sims both suffered season-ending injuries and will miss the entire 2026 campaign.

Riden appeared in five games as a true freshman last season, posting 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown across 78 total snaps. Sims did not appear in a game last year as a true freshman.

It's unclear what exactly the injuries are or when they occurred, but it's certainly news that Texas A&M wanted to avoid as fall camp comes to a close.

Tiger Riden's Absence Will Be Bigger Than Texas A&M Fans Might Expect

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The absence of Riden is particularly notable, as he was projected to serve as one of Texas A&M's goal-line running backs in heavy personnel sets.

At 5-10, 220 pounds, he offers power that the Aggies don't quite have in this year's running back room. This was also set to limit some injury risk for Rueben Owens II or Jamarion Morrow, who could sub out for Riden once the Aggies got inside the five-yard line.

But now, Texas A&M will be asking more of its running backs this season, at least when it comes to punching it in at the goal-line.

What Does This Mean for Texas A&M Freshman KJ Edwards?

Carthage running back KJ Edwards is named offensive MVP for the Class 4A Division II championship game at AT&T Stadium | Michel Alfaro-Tyler Morning Telegraph

Riden was expected to serve as Texas A&M's No. 3 running back, but his absence now opens the door for true freshman KJ Edwards to see more carries this upcoming season.

Though Owens and Morrow will operate as a consistent 1-2 punch, Edwards will hardly be an afterthought. Texas A&M fans should expect him to receive snaps in some big spots, not just in garbage time or the lower-level non-conference bouts with Missouri State and The Citadel.

Riden's injury is certainly a notable blow, but the Aggies went and got Edwards for a reason. One of the best running backs in the 2026 class, he'll now have a chance to put together a solid freshman year before potentially battling for the starting job in 2027.

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