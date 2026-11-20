Staring down its fourth consecutive ranked opponent, Texas A&M football is already shorthanded in its only improving area: defense. While plenty of names have contributed to the overall reemergence of defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill's unit, defensive tackle Landon Rink has been a steady presence in an otherwise underperforming position group, but the Aggies will be without him against the Sooners.

A local product of nearby Cypress, Texas, Rink has made the most of his true sophomore season after showing flashes of greatness in his rookie campaign, leading all A&M defensive tackles in total tackles this season. He's also added a sack in 2026, something the Aggies are lacking in the most after well over 40 in last year's trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners have played at a premium in terms of ball security and have been more efficient under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten, leaving the Aggies with a 295-pound void to fill with Rink unable to suit up on Saturday. So where will Hemphill and head coach Mike Elko look to best defend the interior? Let's take a look below.

Filling the Gap

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain (11) celebrates a missed field goal by the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Despite losing one of their top contributors on defense, the Aggies have a handful of options to inherit the burden Rink has been carrying. Starting with a transfer posied for a breakout in 2027, defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain could be a force to be reckoned with thanks to more time on the field.

After spending his first two seasons with Colorado and making his way back to the gridiron due to injury, Davis-Swain has been a stout run-stopper and agile pass rusher who just seems to be getting started. The 307-pound defender has racked up 18 tackles in a short period and has the size to pierce even the strongest offensive lines.

Next in line to the big Detroit native is another transfer, defensive tackle CJ Mims, to be the Aggies' premier interior lineman. Sitting just behind Rink with 21 total tackles is the heaviest of their everyday linemen at 312 pounds, and he will be hungry to disrupt a relatively vanilla Oklahoma offense. That's not to say the Sooners don't have home-run hitters, though, as explosive plays are one of the edges they have against a fire-less Aggie offense.

Finally, a man A&M has been waiting to see the best of is program veteran DJ Hicks, who has been waiting to have his signature game in the Maroon and White this season. Either way, the Aggies will need someone to step up given their 1-6 Southeastern Conference record, and if it can come from the defensive line, it could start a ripple effect across the board.

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