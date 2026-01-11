Texas A&M Loses Major Transfer Recruiting Battle to Arch-Rival Longhorns

Less than a week after announcing he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman has made up his mind on his new collegiate home.

The bad news? It's not Texas A&M, and even worse news? It's the Texas Longhorns.

Despite the chemistry that the Aggies had with Coleman after his original recruitment back in 2023, they were unable to make anything of it, and now Texas and Steve Sarkisian have landed one of the nation's top options at the wide receiver position.

Coleman Chooses Burnt Orange Over Maroon

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) walks off the field after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Ball State Cardinals 42-3. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman, the top-rated receiver in the 2024 class, has been nothing if not excellent for the Auburn Tigers in his two seasons with the team, securing 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, his sophomore season.

His freshman year saw less yardage production but more efficiency in the red zone, catching 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

However, as we mentioned before, Coleman's chemistry with the Texas A&M Aggies is well documented, as he was originally committed to College Station before switching to the Tigers midway through his senior year of high school.

And the first time he faced the Aggies, he made sure to show them what he was made of, catching seven passes for 128 yards and not one, but two touchdowns as the Tigers upset the Aggies 43-41 in a four-overtime thriller in Auburn.

Round 2 at Kyle Field this past season, however, was much different both for Coleman and the Tigers as a whole, as the receiver was limited to just four catches for 18 yards as the Aggies won a defense-heavy battle by a score of 16-10.

With Texas' addition of Coleman, the Aggies will now have to orchestrate a game plan that covers how to defend Coleman, running backs Raleek Brown and Christian Clark, and quarterback Arch Manning, whether he decides to pass or run the ball.

The Aggies still have plenty of firepower at the receiver spot, with Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman expected to hold down the fort in 2026, and there are still plenty of options in the portal should they choose to go after a wide receiver, but it has to sting thinking of what might have been with Coleman and the Aggies for a second time.

They are also in heavy pursuit of their own top receiver transfer, Isaiah Horton.

The Maroon and White begin their 2026 campaign with a hosting of Missouri State inside Kyle Field, their third season under head coach Mike Elko and second full season of the Marcel Reed era.