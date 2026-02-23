Texas A&M Positioning Themselves Well for Two Top Offensive Line Recruits

The Texas A&M Aggies are done settling for less than the utmost success in college football. Under head coach Mike Elko, that seems possible as they continue to try to become the premier college football program in the state of Texas.

Part of that recipe for success includes recruiting the high school talent at a high level to continue injecting youth into the roster and developing as they step foot in College Station.

Two of their top targets in the interior of the offensive line, Albert Simien and Ismael Camara, remain priorities. For the Aggies, it's paying off, as they seem like the team to beat early on in both of their recruitments.

Loading Up Inside

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Landing a premier recruit at their position is challenging, as it often requires fending off other top programs across the country. Still, the Aggies are looking to do just that with the second and third-ranked guards in the 2027 class, according to Rivals.

Simien, the number two-ranked interior offensive lineman and the number 15-ranked recruit in the country, is a significant priority for the Aggies, and for good reason as well. Standing at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, he uses his 34-inch arms and elite-level footwork and mobility to be a dominant run blocker, while showing a mentality and maturity above his level.

"Texas A&M is in the best spot going into the next round," A source close to Simien told Rivals. "Which is spring visits and officials. The Aggies have done a fantastic job recruiting him and prioritizing him, and right now they're still the one to beat."

Camara is also a highly coveted recruit and ranked as high as the number two interior offensive line recruit by ESPN. He was a fast riser in the recruiting rankings, jumping fast through the recruiting sites after positive showings at camps and during his junior season at Gilmer High School.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, he has the size to be able to project to the tackle position if a team needs it, or to remain inside due to his natural strength. The catch with Camara has been that he has only played 12 games of organized football, as he came over from France and just got into the sport during his junior season.

Despite that, he remains a priority for the Aggies, who believe he is one of the top players in the class and a clear target for Elko and his staff. While the Aggies are believed to be one of the schools pacing the pack, their rivals, the Texas Longhorns, are right there with them, and it could come down to a battle between the two in-state schools for one of the premier interior offensive linemen in the class.

Landing top recruits is tough, but for the Aggies, they are positioning themselves well early to land the commitments of two significant pieces in their recruiting classes as teams enter the significant spring stretch, where most recruits already have their lists narrowed down to a few schools.