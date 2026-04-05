Texas A&M Makes Final Four for Top Offensive Tackle Recruit

The Texas A&M Aggies are in the midst of their spring camp, identifying which players will play a critical role on their roster next season, but that hasn't stopped them from being one of the major players on the recruiting trail.

That sentiment is echoed even more now as they have made the final four for one of the country's top offensive tackles in the country, Mark Matthews.

The premier recruit has cut down his to include the Aggies, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, and the Georgia Bulldogs, but there is no date scheduled for his announcement yet.

Landing Top Talent

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) and the offense runs onto the field in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies are on a legendary run on the recruiting trail, and they are looking to continue that trend in their quest to land Matthews. He ranks as the number one offensive tackle in the country, the number one player in the state of Florida, and a top-three recruit in the country, according to Rivals.

Landing him won't be easy though, and having to compete with the Tigers, Hurricanes and Bulldogs will be a tough battle, especially as he is a Florida native, hailing from Fort Lauderdale. That's been part of the allure with the Hurricanes, is their proximity to home, but the Aggies have to feel good about where they currently stand.

“It’s just that feeling. I stepped on campus, I really do like it. The coaching staff — from coach Adam Cushing, coach Deveonte Mackey, coach Wisly Desire, even coach Elko,” Matthews told Hunter Shelton of Rivals. “My family likes A&M, I like A&M, we’ll just see where this road goes.”

With a 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame, Matthews has elite physical and athletic ability and is still relatively new to football, having just begun his high school career as a freshman. With plenty of time to hone his technique and a frame that will allow him to grow even more, he quickly became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country for good reason.

Adding Matthews would turn an already impressive class into an unstoppable future group that would rival the 2022 cycle and would be the third five-star to commit for head coach Mike Elko. The Aggies already have the number one-ranked class for now, and already have two top-20 tackles in DeMarrion Johnson and Kaeden Scott.

With still some time to go until decisions are getting made, the Aggies have to like where they stand in the race for Matthews, as they look to turn an already impressive group into another elite signing class for Elko and his staff.