4-Star Wide Receiver Targeting Texas A&M Announces Commitment Date

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies made a splash in the recruiting game earlier this week when five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall announced that he would be continuing his play on the field in College Station.

However, as the offseason goes on, the rest of the month could easily spell more recruitments for the Maroon and White in the 2027 class, and if the middle of April treats the Aggies right, they could have a full dozen commits in the class in the form of wide receiver Jaden Upshaw.

This is of course, if Elko and the Aggies can convince Upshaw over his other three options.

4-Star Wideout Names Texas A&M in Final Four Schools, Announces Commitment Date

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Per On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett on X, Upshaw announced that he would decide his academic future between Texas A&M, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Miami Hurricanes, and that he would make up his mind on April 15th.

Upshaw, a native of Leesburg, Georgia, is currently the 12th-ranked wide receiver and fifth-ranked player out of the Peach State in the recruiting class of 2027.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Jaden Upshaw will announce his Commitment April 15th, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 5 WR in the ‘27 Class will choose between Alabama, Florida, Miami, and Texas A&M



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/uRYPIM0INF pic.twitter.com/X38toggCnV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 3, 2026

The wide receiver currently has an official visit scheduled with the Aggies set for May 29 later this year, the first visit he will take of the final four schools he has narrowed down.

Throughout his first three years in high school play, Upshaw has recorded 125 receptions for 1,964 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 902 yards this past season, despite missing a couple of games with injury, and 11 touchdowns during his sophomore season in 2024.

247Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins described him as a "confident wide receiver with a well-rounded game that should offer some inside-outside versatility," and also made note of his aggressive style of play despite his necessary lack of size or track star-esque speed, saying that Upshaw "might not be the biggest or fastest target, but has a knack for getting open on time and his aggressive field demeanor is hard to find."

The Texas A&M receiving corps is well-equipped for the 2026 season, with Mario Craver, Ashton Bethel-Roman, and Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton expected to catch the majority of Marcel Reed's passes coming their way.

However, no wide receivers have painted their commitment maroon and white yet, so Upshaw committing could serve as a catalyst for more wideouts to head to College Station once players like Craver and ABR head to the pros.

Texas A&M begins their 2026 season with a hosting of the Missouri State Bears on September 5 at Kyle Field.

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