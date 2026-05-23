How Each Texas A&M 5-Star Recruit Has Panned Out Since 2021

The Texas A&M Aggies surged up recruiting rankings after signing five-star tackle Mark Matthews, bringing the total of five-star recruits to nearly half a dozen.

For a while, Texas A&M struggled to turn its high-end recruits into NFL talent and multi-year starters. This season, the Aggies proved that things have changed after 10 players were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, tying a program record.

As for the cream of the crop, how have five-star commits performed at Texas A&M? Let’s evaluate how each recruiting class has done, only considering players who committed to the Aggies out of high school and not players who transferred into the program.

How Have Texas A&M’s 5-Star Recruits Performed?

2025: 2 Five-Stars, 0 Consensus

A detailed view of Texas A&M Aggies safety Bryce Anderson's helmet before the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It is too early to fairly evaluate the Aggies’ pair of five-star recruits from 2025. Wide receiver Jerome Myles and tackle Lamont Rogers were not contributors as true freshmen, but both played at positions of depth on Texas A&M’s roster.

Myles took a true redshirt season, playing zero snaps, while Rogers played 70 snaps on offense and six on special teams over four games. Rogers even played 50 offensive snaps against Samford.

Both will be redshirt freshmen in 2026, and neither projects cleanly as starters on the early offensive depth chart. However, there is plenty of time for either or both to become true difference-makers.

2024: 1 Five-Star, 1 Consensus

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey runs with the football during the second half against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Coming out of Timpson High School, Terry Bussey was a consensus five-star wide receiver. Heading into his junior season, the results are mixed.

Bussey immediately found a role on the field, playing 634 offensive snaps in his first two seasons. However, he produced fewer total yards in 2025 than he did in 2024, when he played nearly half as many snaps.

As a freshman, Bussey had 216 receiving yards along with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground; he had 195 receiving yards in 2025 and carried the ball once. His yards per route run dropped from 1.64 to 0.91. He also struggled with drops as a sophomore, recording five on 29 targets.

His projection was never clean. He is a former two-way high school quarterback learning a new position, and his athletic traits are still apparent. There is plenty of time for Bussey to meet expectations, and he should have opportunities with KC Concepcion in the NFL.

2023: 2 Five-Stars, 1 Consensus

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. defends during the second half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies landed a pair of five-star recruits in the Class of 2023. Defensive lineman DJ Hicks was a consensus five-star recruit across all four major recruiting sites — 247Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals. Running back Rueben Owens II was rated a five-star running back by 247Sports.

Owens has been an impactful addition to A&M’s offense since he stepped foot in Aggieland. He had 385 rushing yards as a freshman, landing on the SEC All-Freshman Team. However, he injured his foot during the fall of his sophomore season and appeared in just two games.

As a junior, Owens ran for five touchdowns and a team-high 639 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Texas A&M has used a committee approach in recent seasons, but Owens has a chance to be the No. 1 back in 2026 and could push for an All-SEC season as a redshirt junior.

Hicks has had a role every season with the Aggies, making three total starts, but he has yet to be a key contributor. He has been credited with 11.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks and played over 700 defensive snaps.

Since high school, Hicks has added weight and kicked inside as a three-tech defensive tackle, and he could have an important role in his senior season.

2022: 10 Five-Stars, 4 Consensus

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart runs after a catch in the second half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

As Texas A&M stacks up top recruits in the Class of 2027, memories of the 2022 recruiting class come to mind. While the results were mixed, and the Aggies have learned their lessons, the class was far from disappointing.

The legacy of the class is that it was 247Sports’ highest-rated recruiting class. The recruiting website listed the Aggies with eight top-25 recruits:

Player (247Sports Ranking) Note Walter Nolen III, DL (No. 2) • 14 starts in two seasons at Texas A&M

• Transferred to Ole Miss in 2024

• 2025 draft pick (No. 16) Shemar Stewart, DL (No. 9) • 19 starts in three seasons at Texas A&M

• 2025 draft pick (No. 17) Evan Stewart, WR (No. 11) • 15 starts in two seasons at Texas A&M

• 1,000+ yards at Texas A&M

• With Oregon since 2024 LT Overton, DL (No. 14) • 4 starts in two seasons at Texas A&M

• Transferred to Alabama in 2024

• 2026 draft pick (No. 137) Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL (No. 17) • Zero starts in three seasons at Texas A&M

• With South Carolina since 2025 Conner Weigman, QB (No. 22) • 13 starts in three seasons at Texas A&M

• With Houston since 2025 Denver Harris, CB (No. 23) • One season with Texas A&M, LSU and UTSA

• With UNLV since 2025 Chris Marshall, WR (No. 25) • One season with Texas A&M

• Played for Kilgore College and Boise State

• Transferred to Arkansas in 2026

Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Overton and Evan Stewart were all listed as consensus five-star recruits. Three of them have already been drafted, while the latter has been on NFL radars, though injuries have held him back.

Two other players were listed as five-star recruits by one or more websites. Defensive lineman Anthony Lucas was ranked 32nd by 247Sports, and safety Jacoby Mathews was ranked 19th by On3 and 27th by Rivals.

In the end, the 10 players who were credited as a five-star recruit by at least one website resulted in:

• 3 NFL Draft picks

• 1 undrafted free agent

• 6 remain in college

• 0 play for Texas A&M in 2026

While other non-five-star recruits have made an impact for the Aggies, including starting center Mark Nabou Jr., who returns for his senior season, the top of the class paid few dividends for Texas A&M.

2021: 3 Five-Stars, 0 Consensus

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner rushes South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler during the second half at Kyle Field. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Three Texas A&M recruits from the Class of 2021 were rated as five-star prospects by at least one website: defensive linemen Shemar Turner (On3, ESPN) and Tunmise Adeleye (Rivals) and offensive lineman Bryce Foster (Rivals).

Turner and Foster made significant impacts at Texas A&M. Turner was a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL draft, and he recorded 10 sacks and 22.5 tackles for a loss in four seasons with the Aggies.

Foster, meanwhile, was a Freshman All-American in 2021 and was a starter all three seasons with the Aggies. He transferred to Kansas in 2024 and earned all-conference honors in 2024 and 2025.

As for Adeleye, he played for four teams in four seasons. After limited action as a redshirt freshman in 2022, he transferred to Michigan State and then Texas State. His best season came as a senior with UNLV, recording 7.5 sacks in 2025.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.