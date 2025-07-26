Texas A&M Making Recruiting Push for 2027 4-Star Defensive Lineman
With many members of the 2026 recruiting class already committed, the Texas A&M Aggies are starting to set their sights on the class of 2027.
After putting together one of the top-ranked 2026 classes that features big names like defensive back Brandon Arrington, defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright and edge Tristian Givens.
The Aggies are among the top contenders in 2027 four-star defensive lineman K’Adrian Redmond’s recruiting, per Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman.
Redmond and the 2027 Class
Now playing at Texas high school football power house DeSoto High School, Redmond recorded 32 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack as a sophomore at Corinth Lake Dallas. He also competed in track and field, where he threw the shot put 42 feet and 11 inches.
Redmond has accumulated 18 offers from schools ranging from Southern Mississippi and UTEP to USC and Notre Dame. While he has plenty of options, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and SMU have emerged as some of his early favorites.
“They’ve been contacting me every day,” Redmond told Spiegelman. “I definitely feel the love.”
Texas A&M coach Mike Elko has proven he can recruit over the past two offseasons. In a year where he did not get a chance to experience a full recruiting cycle the year he was hired, he put together a top-10 class, followed by what is shaping up to be a top-3 class with the 2026 bunch. The quest for his first No. 1 overall recruiting class has begun.
Along with Redmond, the Aggies have offered five-star and No. 1 defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, five-star and No. 1 overall player in the nation tackle Kennedy Brown and elite Liberty Christian five-star linebacker Cooper Witten, son of former NFL tight end Jason Witten.
Texas A&M has had an interesting relationship with recruiting over the years. The Aggies put together the highest-rated recruiting class of all time in 2022, featuring names like five-stars Walter Nolen, Evan Stewart, Conner Weigman and Shemar Stewart. While the class was phenomenal, it was a dumpster fire for the Aggies, with most players transferring or being dismissed from the team. Until the Aggies post another top class, the ghost of 2022 will float over their heads.
“I think everything we do starts in Texas,” Elko said at the THSCA coaching school. “ I think it's the kids that we know the most. I think It's the kids we identify the earliest. I think it's the relationships that start the fastest. I think everything in recruiting has to have an inside-out approach.”