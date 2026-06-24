Texas A&M’s Mario Craver Soars Up EA Sports College Football WR Rankings

Last season, Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver was an 80 overall on launch day for EA Sports College Football 26. That quickly changed after a dominant sophomore season that earned him All-SEC honors.

Heading into the 2026 season, Craver is not just among the top wide receivers in the SEC but in the country. He earned Preseason All-American honors from Phil Steele, and EA Sports has given him similar recognition as a premier wideout.

Mario Craver Earns 91 Overall in EA Sports College Football 27

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver reacts before the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M’s star wide receiver is recognized as one of the top players at his position. In 2025, he recorded 917 yards on 59 receptions with four touchdowns. He also had 81 yards on 11 carries with a rushing score.

EA Sports recognized him as a budding star, giving him a 91 overall rating as they unveiled the new College Football 27 game. Craver is tied with Alabama’s Ryan Coleman-Williams and Colorado’s Danny Scudero for the sixth-highest rating at the position.

Craver also has impressive attributes. With 94 speed and 97 acceleration, the former Mississippi State receiver is among the fastest players in the game. His 96 agility and 95 juke move mean that he will be difficult to take down even when defenders catch him.

Leavin’ defenders in the dust@craverrr7 is a 91 OVR and 7th highest rated wide receiver in @EASPORTSCollege pic.twitter.com/dktw5SGNm0 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 24, 2026

The speed is verifiable. Craver reached 21.8 miles per hour against Utah State in Week 2, according to Reel Analytics, leaving defenders chasing him. Paired with his elusiveness — 22 missed tackles forced — Craver ranked fifth in the nation in yards after the catch (575) in 2025.

Craver was named to the All-SEC Third Team by the SEC coaches, but he should be in for an even bigger season. With Kevin Concepcion on the Cleveland Browns, Craver takes over as the Aggies’ No. 1 option in the passing game, and transfer portal addition Isaiah Horton is a perfect complementary piece as a threat along the sidelines.

EA Sports is unveiling its rankings in anticipation of College Football 27’s release. Craver was the only Texas A&M offensive player who received a top-10 ranking at his position. He was an 88 overall in the final update of the previous game.

As Texas A&M aims to return to the College Football Playoff, Craver will be a big part of the offense’s success. If he has an All-SEC or All-American season as anticipated, it will only help quarterback Marcel Reed as he develops with first-year offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

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