Texas A&M Misses Out on Massive Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

The Texas A&M Aggies are fresh off the best season in program history, capped off by an appearance in the College Football Playoff, and either tying or setting school records along the way during the historic 2025 season.

The Aggies aren't looking to rebuild either; rather, taking an approach of just reloading, using recruiting classes as the building blocks for each. Using the success from last season, the Aggies are stocking up on talent for the upcoming seasons as well.

However, though the Aggies have been dominating on the recruiting trail in the 2027 cycle, this time, Elko have missed out on landing a commitment from five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien, who committed to Notre Dame on Friday.

Why Simien is a Special Talent

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) blocks against Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Bill Norton (15) during the first quarter. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Simien is a special talent, and it's easy to see why the Louisiana native is garnering plenty of hype in the recruiting cycle. He comes in as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the class and is a top 10 prospect in the entire country.

At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, he already has the frame to compete at the next level. As he works through the nutrition plan and the weights once he gets on campus in Southbend, he could grow into becoming one of the middle stop gaps to anchor the interior of the offensive line. He already has the arm length to give him an edge in the interior with 34-inch arms.

Simien has already shown he has the skill level to compete. He showcases elite strength and coordination, with the quickness and dominant ability to climb to the second level and finish his blocks.

Albert Simien Could Have Changed Texas A&M's Future

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For Simien, he could have found himself walking into a great situation when he arrives in College Station, but will instead head to Norte Dame barring a decommitment. On the roster for the 2026 season, two of the three interior offensive linemen for the Aggies are seniors, including at center and left guard. This could have given Simien an opportunity to learn from some veterans.

The other guard is a redshirt sophomore, while the depth pieces are redshirt sophomores or younger. While playing as a true freshman in the SEC is a tough ask of anyone, Simien could have been able to do so had Texas A&M landed him. He would have gotten the chance to get on campus and make a good impression with a path available for him to find himself on the field early on in his career.

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